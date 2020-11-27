Sudden death of man caused Wells relief road to be closed

Posted: 27.11.20 at 10:53 by Wells Nub News



The A371 out of Wells was closed yesterday (Photo: Google Street View)

The sudden death of a man in Wells was the reason behind the closure of the A371 relief road yesterday (November 26).

The road was shut for more than three hours following the death of the man, who was in his 60s, in Catcott Road, which runs alongside the relief road.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Catcott Road, Wells, yesterday morning (Thursday November 26) at approximately 10.40am following a report from the ambulance service of the sudden death of a man in his 60s.

"A road closure of the A371 was put in place to facilitate an investigation and the road was reopened to traffic shortly before 2pm.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with them in their loss.”

