Student from Wells reflects on results day and looks to the future

Posted: 14.08.20 at 20:24 by Tim Lethaby



A student from Wells has reflected on her grades after results day and is now looking to the future.

Maranella Raso attends Strode College in Street and in her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business achieved D* D* D*.

The former Wells Blue School student is going to stay on at Strode College to complete the Business Management Foundation Degree.

She said: "I am really happy and really proud of myself in what I have achieved.

"My results were what I expected due to the support of the teachers and what I’d done along the way. Working hard has definitely paid off.

"With the whole situation I was unsure I'd achieve it but really glad I did. I found that I was able to find myself a bit more at Strode.

"It was completely different to secondary school, allowed me to express myself a bit more. The course was well suited for me and I really enjoyed it.

"I am really looking forward to staying at Strode to complete the Business Management Foundation Degree, as with my past schools, I found I was really interested in all aspects of business and I'm really looking forward to going deeper into all of this with this course.

"I really like the campus at Strode and the whole atmosphere around the campus. It felt a lot more mature from secondary school.

"The teachers on my course were great and were really supportive, and made our class all feel comfortable and it really made a difference to the whole atmosphere at college and everyone's attitude to the work.”

Another Strode student achieving a triple distinction star in their Extended Diploma was Jodie Clist from Wells, who took a Level 3 Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development.

In Strode's A-level results, Robert Morris from Wells achieved A grades in Computer Science, Maths and Physics.

The Government’s announcement on Wednesday detailing the ‘Triple Lock’ approach for the results, means that students can have the option to accept their calculated grades, appeal to receive their mock results instead or sit autumn exams as a third option.

Chris Harvey, Strode careers advisor, said: “Most Strode UCAS applicants have been placed and we are working very closely with a small minority who we are supporting through clearing.

"So the vast majority of our students will meet their firm or conditional offer and with Clearing offers included it is likely that almost all students will be placed.

"We’ve seen a really interesting and diverse range of degrees this year including Korean and Teaching English; Natural History and Media; Immersive Computing, Chemical Engineering, Construction Management, Mental Health Nursing, Neuroscience and Architecture.”

Strode principal Katy Quinn said: "The Triple Lock means that we still haven’t got a final overall picture of results for our students and expect that grades will increase further.

"Students should be proud of what they have achieved and everyone at Strode wishes them all the very best of luck with their next steps.”

