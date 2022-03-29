Strode College student sets up fundraising web page to raise money for Ukraine

Posted: 29.03.22 at 13:47 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

Strode College has been diligent in collecting items and money to send to Ukraine. From Hairdressing, Health & Social Care to Law and Economics, staff and students have been busy gathering donations bound for Ukraine and raising money to support all affected by the devastating situation.

Supported Learning student Nathan Pitt decided to contribute by setting up a fundraising page on JustGiving.com and all funds collected by the college have been donated through his page. He is very committed and driven by the fate of the Ukrainian people and sees that the need to collect money extends outside college and so he would like to reach out to the community so they can use his webpage to make donations.

There are many people looking for places to donate money to help and Nathan is offering a solution for this.

Nathan says “I am fundraising money for Disasters Emergency Committee because of the crisis in Ukraine. If you would like to donate, please use my Just Giving webpage.”

Online donations can be made here: Nathan Pitt is fundraising for Disasters Emergency Committee (justgiving.com). Nathan Pitt is also selling branded Ukrainian badges for £2. These can be purchased directly from Strode College reception.

There are other efforts taking place. A geopolitics session held by teacher Dan Brent in Strode Theatre helped students and staff understand the causes and consequences involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Economics students raised awareness by peer teaching ‘The Economics of War’ and ‘Consumer Choice’.

Music students held a concert in the Refectory and collected money using Nathan's web page with a QR code. Hairdressing students are actively collecting items and designing cards with uplifting messages. Our Health & Social Care students held a bake sale to raise money and the Learning Zone placed a permanent collection bucket for donations.

Also, essential items for dogs are being collected for ‘Paw Help UK Rescue and Adopt’ a UK charity who are moving dogs from shelters in Ukraine to the UK to find their forever homes.

Strode College has an ongoing collection of items from students and staff, twice in the last weeks a van filled with items was delivered to Taunton. The support will not cease until the conflict ends.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Plans for Trishaw service for Wells

Read more... Wells could be getting a Trishaw service. The Trishaw is a bookable bike ride which would allow older people and those with disabilities the chance...

Upcoming Wells Event... Garden Open For Charity - Rose Cottage, East Harptree, 2pm - 5pm Nestling into the northern slopes of the Mendip Hills, this 1 acre hillside cottage garden has panoramic views over the Chew Valley. The beautiful col...



Event