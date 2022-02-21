Strode College launches forklift training course for jobseekers

Posted: 21.02.22 at 11:04 by Marketing Department at Strode College



Strode College will be delivering a sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) course locally in forklift training for people who have been made recently redundant. This will give individuals a new sought after skill to help secure employment with other employers. To monitor the quality of the training, Sharon Pickford, Work based Learning Manager at Strode College completed this forklift training herself.

Sharon Pickford says, "This course is part of Strode College work in providing a work based sector academy to support individuals who are being made redundant from a local employers and who need to have recognised training in the operation of fork-lift truck operations. To ensure that we are able to deliver this provision, I have completed a course in the operation of a counter balance forklift truck alongside a local training organisation who are partnering with Strode College called LGS Transport Training.

"I spent the day learning the principles of operating a fork-lift truck safely and also learnt how to drive and operate a counter balanced forklift truck. I really enjoyed the training and experience which means I now understand what is required to pass the course."

The sector-based work academy programme (SWAPs) is an opportunity to learn new skills and get experience of working in a particular industry, for example care, construction or warehouse work. The programme is designed to help jobseekers, who are claiming either Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), to build confidence, improve job prospects and enhance CVs.

SWAPs last up to six weeks, and consist of three parts:

• pre-employment training – a short module of vocational training run by a local college or training provider,

• work experience with an employer in the industry, where the individual can learn new skills on the job,

• at the end of the programme, the individual will either have a job interview with an employer in the sector or if an interview cannot be offered, help with the application process.

Participants will continue to receive benefits whilst taking part in a SWAP, and if they need to travel to the employer’s place of work or to where the training is held, they may be able to receive help covering the cost of public transport or appropriate childcare.

The programme is designed to help improve job prospects, help employers fill jobs, as each SWAP is linked to one or more genuine job vacancy. While the individual is not guaranteed to get a job from completing a SWAP, it does help them to improve their chances of gaining employment in that sector.