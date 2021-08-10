Strode College in top 10 nationally as Wells students celebrate A-level results

Posted: 10.08.21 at 14:20 by Tim Lethaby



Strode College is celebrating another year of outstanding A-level and vocational results, including many from students from Wells.

Following the disruption and uncertainty of the past 18 months, results have been awarded through a highly rigorous process of teacher assessed grades.

The college in Street has a long track record of outstanding results and year after year, the achievement of its students places the college in the top 10 per cent nationally according to the ALP system that compares the progress of students in schools and colleges across the country.

With nearly 800 A-level exam entries this year, and more than 350 Level 3 and Level 2 vocational entries, these results equate to a significant number of students. Some 26 of 28 A-level subjects had a 100 per cent pass rate.

Stand-out A-level statistics for 2021 at Strode include:

* 99.8 per cent A-level pass rate

* 91.4 per cent of students have achieved an A* to C

* 74.4 per cent of students have achieved an A* to B

* 44.6 per cent of students have achieved an A* or A grade

Similarly, Strode’s vocational students have achieved beyond expectations with a 100 per cent pass rate on all Level 2 BTEC courses and 98 per cent pass rate across all Level 3 BTEC.

In total, 33 per cent of students achieved the very highest grades of D*D*D*, equivalent to A* at A level and 64 per cent achieving at least DDM. All students on the art programmes with UAL also achieved 100 per cent.

Katy Quinn, principal of Strode College, said: “All our students and staff should be immensely proud of achieving these brilliant results.

"It has been an incredibly difficult and uncertain 18 months for our students, but they have coped admirably with the challenges thrown at them and embraced the opportunities when the campus was open.

"I hope that they can now get excited and look forward to the next step in their lives. There are many options available for them such as a traditional route to university, starting an apprenticeship or moving directly into work.

"Our students are dedicated, ambitious and hardworking, attributes that will serve them well throughout their career.

"I would like to say a huge congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard to achieve beyond expectations."

