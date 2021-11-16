Stop-and-search exercise in Wells as authorities get tough on fly-tippers

Posted: 16.11.21 at 11:50 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Mendip District Council officers and Avon and Somerset Police are working in partnership to crack-down on environmental crime in the district.

A joint stop-and-search exercise was carried out in Wells this week. The authorities inspected 28 vehicles of interest on Strawberry Way. A quarter of those stopped could not present a valid Waste Carriers Licence, as issued by the Environment Agency.

Mendip officers and the police reported the majority of vehicle owners were compliant with legislation requirements, but some businesses will now be subject to follow-up action and further enquiries. They could face a potential £300 Fixed-Penalty-Notice.

Illegal waste activities are dangerous and polluting. They cost the taxpayer millions each year in clean-up costs and have a detrimental impact on local communities, the environment and the wildlife.

Educating householders and commercial businesses to understand the ‘legal duty of care’ they have regarding the waste they produce, is a priority for the council, as are the enforcement exercises with our partners, that help ensure the right waste goes to the right place.

The Wells ‘sting’ follows similar stop-and-search exercises in Frome last month. In one operation at Oldford Hill, one fifth of the transporters inspected were unable to furnish the correct documentation. Two of the vehicles stopped originated from the London and Brighton areas.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Portfolio Holder for Community Health at Mendip District Council, said: "I applaud the joint working of Mendip officers, the police and our partners in their continued efforts to manage the menace of fly-tipping which blights our communities.

“Residents will be reassured to see agencies working together so effectively to ensure compliance with environmental legislation. I understand further operations are imminent.”

If you spot a fly-tipping incident, report it by calling the customer service team on 0300 303 8588.

The council is responsible for sweeping the streets and removing litter. The council does not clear dumped rubbish or litter from private land, this is the responsibility of the landowner/tenant.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Holly Jolly Christmas 2022 Holly Jolly Christmas - showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTR...



Event