Somerset Skills and Learning to close its Wells centre

Posted: 08.09.20 at 14:12 by Somerset Skills and Learning



Over the last year, Somerset Skills and Learning (SS&L) has been reviewing its presence in Wells, based on the existing and future demand of the facilities the centre offers.

As a result, the decision has been taken to close the Wells centre located in the Portway Annexe.

Over the years SS&L has established a partnership network in the Wells area and it continues to collaborate with this network.

They say they are confident that, via this partnership network, their core offer for local residents will be maintained.

As a development, SS&L is currently looking to increase its presence in the Mendip area and is exploring other venue options in the district.

SS&L intends to extend their reach across Mendip rather than reduce, and the closure of their Wells centre will support this aim.

In the meantime, adult and community learning provision for Wells continues through their Community Learning Partnership, distance learning and at their other centres across Somerset.

SS&L’s current Wells-based students continue to learn via distance learning or are currently studying at one of their other centres.

While many learning opportunities do take place online and, indeed, are a necessity during the current pandemic, SS&L are aware that there will still be a need for face to face learning going forward.

To outline their planned presence and provision in Wells during 2020/21, they have already agreed to partner with the Elim Connect Centre and Heads Up.

They are also in discussions with the Project Factory, Bishop's Palace and Wells Cathedral, regarding community learning courses.

Susie Simon-Norris, CEO of SS&L, said: “SS&L are committed to providing high quality learning opportunities for people to develop their skills and confidence across Somerset.

"In these very difficult times, we are ensuring that we have targeted our resources to achieve this aim.

"We are focused on supporting people and employers to aid Somerset's economic recovery and we are also working with partners to support individual health and wellbeing. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you would like to start your learning journey.”

SS&L would also like to reassure local residents that contractors will visit Portway Annexe in the near future, in order to tidy up the outside area.

Later this autumn, the building will be handed back to the owners, Somerset County Council. Any questions regarding the future use of Portway Annexe should be directed to the county council.

Staff previously based in Wells are now working from home or have been relocated to other centres.