Special week taking place to help Mendip businesses grow through coronavirus pandemic

Posted: 14.03.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Support is being offered to Mendip businesses to keep them open (Photo: Alan Levine)

The Eastern Somerset Councils of Mendip and South Somerset are working collaboratively to launch a week full of business support activity to help businesses grow through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Recover, Restart and Grow programme is now live, and will kick off on Monday March 15. Aimed at local businesses, the week is open to everyone who is seeking to get insights, intelligence and a mix of support, ideas and connections to help grow their business.

During the week, there will be a variety of business support sessions with expert guest speakers from organisations such as Skill Up, Federation of Small Businesses, Department for International Trade, Enterprise Nation, Tech Nation, University of Exeter and Visit Somerset as well as facilitated sessions from officers within the councils’ Economic Development Teams.

Although the majority of sessions are open to all sectors, they have organised a series of workshops to take place to support the retail sector within the two districts.

The councils are inviting all retail businesses to get involved in a focus group to develop an action plan that supports town centre spaces, businesses and communities. The plan will go further than recovery – it will outline a route map for the future.

Cllr Ros Wyke, leader of Mendip District Council, said: “The past 10 months have been incredibly difficult for businesses.

"We hope the week will boost business morale while offering an opportunity for them to develop their skills.

"This dedicated, focused support will go on to help our economy and enhance the region’s recovery ambitions.

“Mendip and South Somerset have a reputation for outstanding market towns, and we believe that working together will serve to strengthen the offer to our businesses, residents and visitors.

"We all want our town centres to be thriving with activity, and I am really keen to hear from businesses on how we can shape a prosperous future together.”

You can register for the sessions by visiting: www.mendip.gov.uk/businesssupportweek.

