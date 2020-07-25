Special Picnic in the Palace event set to be held in Wells next week

Posted: 25.07.20 at 14:04 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

Enjoying a picnic on the South Lawn at the Bishop's Palace in Wells

The Bishop's Palace Wells is staging an evening Picnic at the Palace event next week.

On Thursday (July 30) the 14 acres of gardens will be open from 6pm to 9pm for visitors to enjoy exclusive access outside normal opening hours.

The South Lawn will have tables and chairs set up, but picnic parties are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Visitors can also pre-order a luxury picnic for £18.95 per person which will include a host of local delicacies, fresh sides, savouries and desserts. Drinks can also be pre-booked.

The café will also be open for cold drinks and snacks.

Visitors are not permitted to bring their own food and drink to the event.

The summer-time picnic event is for any ticket or membership holder, or anyone wanting to purchase a ticket or membership on the night.

In line with coronavirus-secure guidelines, if the event proves extremely popular priority entry will be given to those with pre-booked picnics.

Since the palace gardens re-opened at the end of May, a new People's Ticket has been available costing £15 for adults and £7.50 for children aged five to 17. This permits the holder to enter for one day and return for the following 12 months.