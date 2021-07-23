South West regional final of Young Trader of the Year event to be held in Wells Market Place

Posted: 23.07.21 at 12:24 by Tim Lethaby



Mendip Markets are delighted to be hosting the South West regional finals of the Young Trader of the Year event in Wells.

Up to 20 young business people, aged 18 to 30, will set up stall in Wells Market Place and compete for the title, which is designed to nurture young talent, encourage entrepreneurs and promote market trading.

Young traders from the district’s own markets will be taking part in the national competition, organised by the National Federation of Market Trading (NFMT).

The South West regional final will be in Wells on Thursday July 29 from 9am to 3pm. The winners of the regional heat will go on to the Young Traders Market National Final in Stratford upon Avon on August 27 and 28.

Cllr Simon Carswell, Mendip District Council's portfolio holder for economic development, said: “We warmly welcome the young traders to our local area.

"It’s important we encourage entrepreneurial ambition as this can lead to increased opportunities in business for the younger generations.”

Joe Harrison, NMTF chief executive, said: “We very much look forward to returning to the beautiful city of Wells following the successful event that was held there in 2019.

"We are sure this year will be equally as successful, with a great array of budding young entrepreneurs lined up to attend.”

Mendip Markets runs seven markets a week throughout the district and features more than 150 regular traders.

