South West archaeology news for Wells historians: Tutor discovers Second World War bunker

Posted: 21.08.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



The bunker discovered by David Etheridge

Local archaeologist David Etheridge recently discovered an unrecorded bunker in North Devon from the Second World War.

The programme manager for the Foundation Degree (FdA) in History, Heritage and Archaeology at Strode College in Street was sitting on the beach on holiday eating fish and chips, when he noticed a concrete structure at the foot of the cliffs. He set off to explore and realised it was part of a ruined bunker guarding the beach.

He said: “I knew Saunton Sands was used by the US military in preparation for D-Day, and instantly suspected it was part of their training ground.

"I wanted to know more, so when I got back, I looked it up, but to my surprise found nothing, so I contacted the local archaeologists."

Devon County Council confirmed the site will be added to their Historic Environment Record, along with David's photographs.

“If I hadn't spotted this, in a few years it would have fallen into the sea and no-one would have been any the wiser, I'm very pleased I found it,” said David.

“The Normandy landings continue to be an important part of our national consciousness, and this small structure played a significant role in ensuring D-Day was a success.”

