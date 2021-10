Posted: 29.10.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Halloween weekend is fast approaching and while many of us love a fun scare and a bit of trick or treating, with coronavirus cases still high across Somerset, public health leaders are reminding everyone to think about things they can do while having fun, to help control the spread of the virus.

This year, everyone is encouraged to enjoy Halloween sensibly by taking very simple steps to ensure they do not spread coronavirus over the coming weekend.

This includes trying to stay in household groups if heading out trick or treating, wash or clean hands regularly and avoiding sharing treats with other households.

Other infection control measures advised are regular testing (even when you don’t have symptoms), including before attending parties or crowded events, wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, and opening windows to ensure good ventilation.

Professor Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health for Somerset County Council, said: “Coronavirus isn’t a trick, and catching it is certainly not a treat. We want people to have fun over the Halloween weekend, but with a recent rise in cases across Somerset, we must ask everyone to do what they can to stop coronavirus spreading.

“It is a case of individuals making small changes to how they have fun to help prevent the spread of the virus to others. This is so important now ahead of winter with other infections that come with this time of year, like flu. We need everyone to take sensible control measures to help bring our very high case rates of Covid-19 down, we can only do this if we all act collectively.”

Cllr Clare Paul, Cabinet Member for Education and Public Health at Somerset County Council, said: “With high case rates of Covid-19 in Somerset, it is very clear that coronavirus is still with us. Don’t forget, some people won’t exhibit any symptoms of coronavirus, so you should take a test even if you feel fine.

“If you take a lateral flow test and the result is positive, you must self-isolate immediately and arrange for a PCR test to confirm the result.

“With other winter bugs going around at the moment, even if it’s not coronavirus, you might think twice before knocking on neighbours’ doors if you’re not feeling well. Stay home with a scary movie instead!”

To order your lateral flow tests, call 119, order a test online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or collect them at a local pharmacy with a collection code (gov.uk/get-collect-code).

