Somerset Fellowship of Drama Phoebe Rees Awards success for young Wells actor

Posted: 01.12.20 at 10:11 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Locryn Gadd in MayFly (Photo: Jack Sayer)

In what has been a difficult year for amateur dramatics, a teenaged actor from Wells has still had something to smile about after picking up a win in the Somerset Fellowship of Drama Phoebe Rees Awards.

Locryn Gadd was a student at Strode College, in Street, during the production of MayFly by Street Theatre Company and this was his first role with the group. He has just started university at Bath Spa to do a BA Hons in Acting.

Street Theatre Company had nominations for several awards. With the pandemic, its production of MayFly by Joe White was its only eligible entry in a rather restricted year for the theatre.

In total, the company achieved six nominations in the following categories:

Best Actor Under 21 (Locryn Gadd as Harry)

Best Actor (Paul Townsend as Ben)

Best Actress (Karen Trevis as Cat)

Best Lighting (James Linham)

Best Director (Neil Howiantz)

Best Production

The winners for Street Theatre Company were Locryn Gadd, Karen Trevis and Neil Howiantz.

James Linham from the company told Wells Nub News: "We were deep in to rehearsals for The Cherry Orchard which would have been on stage a couple of weeks after the pandemic caused the closure of theatres around the UK.

"Street Theatre Company remains committed to producing live drama and is actively investigating all ways to perform in a safe and secure way."

Next Wells news item... Wells Cathedral School celebrates 1,111 years of education

Read more... Wells Cathedral School celebrates its 1,111th anniversary this week, with pupils, teachers and staff celebrating with cake on St Andrew’s Day, the a...