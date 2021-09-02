Small businesses in Wells: Search is on for the South West's most outstanding companies

Posted: 02.09.21 at 15:25 by The Editor



us on Facebook

Britain’s biggest business representation group the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) has launched it’s 2022 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards which will culminate in both regional and national finals.

Small businesses throughout the South West will battle it out for prizes across 12 different categories and both FSB members and non-members alike can enter the awards for free.

FSB Development Manager for Somerset and Wiltshire, Ruth Lambert, said: “The awards will celebrate the best of the South West’s small businesses and their vast contribution they make to both regional and national economies.

"This year has been especially tough and this is an opportunity to both celebrate the UK’s small businesses and to recognise each and every person, company or family that owns, runs or works in a smaller business.

"They are our innovators, our economic drivers and the backbone of our communities. It is their businesses that embody the creativity and resilience that fuels the UK’s prosperity.”

FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards is the largest event of its kind in the small business calendar.

On average more than 8,000 small businesses register and enter the awards programme. The UK winners are all outstanding examples of successful and diverse small businesses.

The UK Final, sees 132 finalists from 11 categories and 12 area/nation finals from across the UK come together to see who will not only be the overall winner in each category for the UK, but who will be the overall FSB Celebrating Small Business of the Year.

Kevin O’Toole, Managing Direct of Sky Connect, Headline Sponsor, said: “The resilience, innovation and creativity that small business owners have shown over the last 12 months is awe-inspiring.

"At Sky Connect our mission is to help small businesses succeed, stay connected to their customers and bounce back even stronger post-pandemic.

"We’re thrilled to become headline sponsor of the FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards and help recognise and celebrate their vast achievements.”

The South West regional winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in March 2022 at Somerset County Cricket Club in Taunton and will then go forward to the national UK FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards final, where the overall FSB UK Small Business of the Year 2022 will be announced in May.

The 12 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards categories are:

• International

• Environmental

• Micro Business

• Start – Up Business

• High Growth Business

• Family

• Young Entrepreneur (Aged 30 and Under)

• Wellbeing

• Community Award

• Business Product and Innovation

• Self-Employed/Sole Trader

• Digital/E-Commerce

For further information and to enter the awards visit www.fsbawards.co.uk.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Barbecue and Jazz Band Lunch in Wells Golf Club The next big event in the calendar will be the Barbecue and Jazz Band Lunch on Sunday September 19, featuring S4xophony Jazz Band. This will be a f...



Event