Shop local and enjoy free parking in Mendip this Small Business Saturday

Mendip District Council is offering free parking in selected car parks across the district on Saturday, 4 December, to support Small Business Saturday.

The Council hopes this offer will encourage shoppers to visit our high streets and shop locally to support our small, independent businesses.

Now in its ninth year in the UK, the national Small Business Saturday campaign has grown significantly with a record £1.1 billion spent with small businesses on the day in 2020, and 15.4 million people choosing to shop small.

Free parking will be available in the following Council-owned car parks to support this initiative:

• Union Street, Wells

• Cattle Market, Frome

• Cranhill Road, Street

• Great Ostry, Shepton Mallet

• St John's, Glastonbury

Residents are asked to note that although parking is free, all other terms and conditions of car parking within the relevant car parks remain. To ensure everyone has a fair chance to enjoy this offer, please don’t overstay as maximum time limits still apply in all short-stay car parks. Also, please don't park in disabled bays, unless you are a blue badge holder. And park responsibly, by staying within the parking bay markings, and avoiding hatched lined areas, for safety reasons.

Penalty charges will be issued if you breach the conditions. There is an appeals process, details of which can be found on your parking ticket.

Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “We’re delighted to once again be supporting this important campaign. Our small businesses have had a turbulent year of recovery from the pandemic and now more than ever I would encourage everyone to stay loyal to Mendip businesses and shop locally where possible.

“We hope our free parking offer will encourage shoppers get out into the community and help small businesses have a prosperous end to 2021.”

Mindful of the Government’s measures to tackle the omicron coronavirus variant that has arrived in the UK, Cllr Carswell, added: “Mandatory face coverings have been reimposed in shops and on public transport, and we would remind residents of these new restrictions.”

For more information on Mendip car parks, please visit www.mendip.gov.uk/paydisplay

For more information about Small Business Saturday, or to get involved, please visit smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.

