Second positive coronavirus case confirmed at Wells Blue School

Posted: 02.11.20 at 14:02 by Wells Nub News



The Blue School in Wells

Wells Blue School has confirmed today (November 2) that a second positive case of coronavirus has been recorded within the school community.

In a letter to parents, the school's head teacher Mark Woodlock confirmed that a member of the school community had tested positive for Covid-19 over the half-term break.

He said: "There are no children who have been in close contact at school with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Consequently, the school remains open for all children and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well."

Just before half-term a case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the school community, with a small number of students being told to stay at home for 14 days.