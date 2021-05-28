Second event being held over lack of safe route for cyclists and walkers on A39 from Wells to Glastonbury

Posted: 28.05.21 at 14:42 by Tim Lethaby



The event is taking place this weekend

A second event is being held to highlight the lack of a safe route on the A39 from Wells to Glastonbury for cycling and walking.

People are being asked to travel by walking, cycling or using a mobility scooter along the A39 between the Tincknell's Roundabout in Wells and the Tin Bridge Roundabout in Glastonbury from 10am on Sunday (May 30).

The event aims to show the need for a safe, direct route for low pollution forms of transport, and has been inspired by the Strawberry Line multi-user path.

Participants are being encouraged to wear high-visibility, colourful clothing, and add a strawberry to their costume if possible.

A similar day last month was hailed as a success by organisers and one of them, Laura Sorensen, hopes even more people will take place this time.

She said: "For many years now, and particularly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, both national and local governments have been trying to persuade us to walk and cycle – for our health, our fitness, our weight, for better air quality, for fewer carbon dioxide emissions, for fewer accidents, less noise, for enjoyment, freedom and a better environment generally.

"The trouble is that for us to be able to do this we need safe, practical, purpose-built and well-maintained shared paths.

"In Somerset, and specifically in the Wells and Glastonbury area, there are some such paths. But if they are so overgrown you don’t even realise they are there how can you use them?

"If they are two metres wide in reality but you can only walk on the uncovered 50 centimetres what use is that?

"Do you want to risk a punctured tyre from huge thorny brambles snaking over the path? Do you want to have to squeeze past walkers, all of you apologising all the time?

"So the gap between government aspiration and paths on the ground is clearly too wide. This is exemplified by the progress, or not, of the Strawberry Line.

"In some parts of Somerset this is up and running, and has proved to be a delightful path carrying walkers and cyclists through picturesque countryside where once the light railway transporting delicious strawberries from Cheddar plied the route.

"Councillors confirm they are working on plans to make another part of the Strawberry Line a reality. The trouble is this has taken, so far, more than 20 years.

"We felt they needed a small nudge so a group of people interested in this project, the clearing of shared paths and low traffic neighbourhoods got together on Sunday April 25 to show councillors there is a need and a desire for a dedicated path along the A39 between Glastonbury and Wells.

"We started at roundabouts at each end of the 3.8-mile stretch of road between Tin Bridge in Glastonbury and Tincknell’s in Wells, fuelling ourselves with flapjacks provided by Cherished Events Catering and signing a petition along the way.

"And in small groups, carefully distanced, we set off with pennants fluttering in the breeze. About 50 cyclists joined in and around 10 intrepid walkers.

"They were all cheered on by several marshals stationed along the route and it was heartening to note that most of the traffic slowed down, became aware of the event and were generally accommodating, some tooting and waving to show support.

"Only a very few became impatient and dared to overtake, accelerating noisily, only to have to slow down again further up the route.

"Several interviews were conducted by local YouTube film maker GlastonburyGabriel which all served to illustrate how people of all ages and backgrounds sincerely want a dedicated cycle path along this route.

"Some who work in one or other of the towns said they would be happy to cycle if the road were less dangerous or if there was a cycle path. Others who don’t cycle now said they would get a bike if the path was there.

"The most frequently asked question of the day was 'can we do this every month?' Of course, we can cycle or walk along this road any time we like but most don’t because it is dangerous for those who chose a less polluting form of transport.

"The volume and speed of traffic has increased over the years, and to make it even more hazardous there are several different speed limits in force along the route - maybe it would be safer if there was a constant 30mph limit from roundabout to roundabout?

"Everybody on the road that Sunday, or any day of the week, would benefit from a dedicated shared path whether they were walkers, cyclists or motorists, so we will continue this action until we have secured what government wants for us – a safe direct travel route which has been promised and is urgently needed for our health and the health of the planet."

For more information or guidance on this Sunday's event, email [email protected]

