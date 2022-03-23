Sculptor's final work could be sited in the grounds of Wells Cathedral

Posted: 23.03.22 at 13:52 by Emma Dance



Photomontage of the statue in the Camery Gardens

An eminent sculptor has requested that the last work of his career can be displayed in the grounds of Wells Cathedral.

David Backhouse, who is currently living in Wells, is terminally ill, and is hoping that permission will be granted for his final sculpture to be installed in the Cathedral’s Camery Garden.

The work, titled Atonement, is a life-size standing figure of Christ holding a crown of thorns in contemplation and will hopefully be positioned to be looking up at the Cathedral building.

Wells Cathedral have applied to Mendip District Council for planning permission to install the statue, and are hoping for a speedy decision so that the sculpture can be officially unveiled just after Easter.

The Revd Canon Dr. Rob James, Canon Chancellor of Wells Cathedral, said: “The Cathedral Chapter is delighted to have applied for permission to install a beautiful sculpture of Jesus by local sculptor David Backhouse into the Camery Gardens.

“I hope and expect that this permission will be granted. It will be a wonderful addition to the space and will catch the eye as people stand at the entrance to the gardens, drawing them in both to look at the sculpture but also to explore the gardens.

“It is a sculpture of Jesus, wounded but resurrected, and holding his crown of thorns behind his back. He will be looking up at the Cathedral. It is an image of the Lord of the Church looking at a large symbol of that Church from the outside.

“It is a reminder to those of us who run places like the Cathedral that ultimately we are not in charge and that it is not 'our' Church. It is also a reminder that the Cathedral has but part of the story and that Jesus is to be found outside as well as inside. In short, the sculpture will be a beautiful and reflective piece in its own right whilst also reminding everyone of the deep truths of presence of Jesus Christ in all of creation.”

David Backhouse is regarded as one of Britain’s most respected sculptors, with a career spanning more than 30 years. His work includes the Cloaked Horseman for Bristol City Centre, Centaurs for Whiteleys in London's Bayswater, The Stream of Life for Central Square in Telford and the Dolphin Family for London Docklands, as well as Pilgrim which stands in the gardens of the Bishop’s Palace.

