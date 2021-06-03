Safe in the shire, these spectacular Hobbit holiday homes in Binegar are now ready

Posted: 03.06.21 at 06:00 by Susie Watkins



us on Facebook

Video:

Soothing and safe in the shire, this Hobbit house is newly-installed

An unusual big project creating out-of-this-world holiday accommodations are now open for business in Binegar.

These charming little Hobbit houses are The Little Shire - based at Rookery Farm in Binegar which already has a bistro, farm shop, and its own micro brewery.

But these are something else, and are sure to delight fans of Frodo and his crew.

Owner Adelle Hobbs told Nub News: "I fell in love with the Hobbit house design as soon as I saw them, so it’s been a project in the planning for 18 months now.

"Finally our first house is complete. It is a three-bedroom, six berth with private use of a hot tub and barbecue cabin, even the addition of a play area complete with a baby play Hobbit house."

You can see the huge amount of work that has gone into creating the perfect houses in the video. But undeterred Adelle and her team are planning on expanding their homes.

She told us: "In July we have some one-bedroom homes and a two-bedroom homes also arriving."

Unsurprisingly, the super cute homes are already full booked up for the summer holidays but they have lots of availability for early autumn.

You can check out the Little Shire Facebook page here.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Visitor survey on the Mendip Hills AONB reveals a surprise

Read more... The annual visitor count has taken place this month on the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and it revealed the hills are busier...