Roads through Dinder to close for two weeks to enable gas pipe upgrade works for the Wells area

Posted: 08.11.21 at 09:43 by Tim Lethaby



Riverside is one of the roads through Dinder that will be closed

Wales and West Utilities is set to carry out essential work to upgrade part of the gas network in Dinder.

The work, which will keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, will begin on 15 November and, barring any engineering difficulties, is expected to be complete by 26 November. It will involve working in The Rookery and Riverside areas of the village.

The gas emergency and pipeline service has liaised with Somerset County Council to plan the work and it has been agreed that phased road closures, along both The Rookery and Riverside, will be in place.

Local people affected by the work will receive information and access will be maintained for residents.

Wales and West Utilities' Jake Sami is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the Wells area.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, while keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.

"Our engineers are following all hygiene and social distancing guidelines and we would respectfully ask that you keep a 2m distance if passing our work site.

“To support communities through coronavirus, we’re working hard to keep the gas flowing so local people are safe and warm.”

Wales and West Utilities teams will follow clear guidelines to keep themselves and local people safe. This includes:

* Before entering customer’s homes, engineers will wash their hands with soap and water.

* While in customer’s homes, they’ll wear face coverings and eye protection, and may ask anyone else in the house to stand in another room while they are working

* When working in the street, they’ll social distance as far as possible, and would urge local people who may be passing to keep 2m away from work sites

The company's Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about the work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999 or [email protected]

