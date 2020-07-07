Bar and restaurant reopen at Wells Golf Club

Posted: 07.07.20 at 14:00 by Paul Deeprose



Wells Golf Club is now fully open for playing and socialising, safely distanced of course

Saturday (July 4) saw relaxation in the lockdown and allowed pubs, bars and restaurants, among other businesses, to open up around the country.

Wells Golf Club, which opened for golf on May 13, was no different. The club has been busy with more than 120 new members and increases visitor footfall when compared to previous years.

The golf manager, Paul Deeprose, said: "We have worked very hard to ensure that everyone that comes to the club is as safe as possible.

"On the whole, golf is a naturally socially distanced sport, but there are pinch points where it was difficult to keep our customers spaced so we invoked one way systems and it's worked very well.

"We have had to really change some of the ways that we operate, but everyone seems to be really happy with how it has all worked out.

"We have seen a great increase in members, especially from younger age groups which has given the club a new lease of life.

"Also, we have seen new visitors coming in to give golf a try on the course and driving range, which again is fantastic, the place has had a real buzz about it.

"Throughout lockdown we thought it was important to support the local community and offered a delivery service, not only of our home cooked food, but also when it was difficult for everyone to get out we were delivering fresh fruit and veg as well as other groceries."

The club has been working hard in anticipation of the bar and restaurant opening. Many of the customers that have used this area have commented on how safe they feel with the precautions taken.

Alan Precious, the food and beverage manager, said: "As well putting many safety precautions into place we have also introduced an app for ordering your food and drinks from your table, which has gone down very well.

"We soon hope to be able to open up our regular curry evenings, but we are also conscious that there are many people that aren't ready to got out to venues yet, so we will continue our delivery service for the foreseeable future."

If you want to find out more about getting into golf or coming to the club for a meal then you can call 01749 675005.