Queues building up as crash blocks the A37 in Ston Easton

Posted: 23.06.20 at 12:19 by Wells Nub News



The accident is reported to have happened at the junction of the A37 and Green Street (Photo: Google Street View)

Traffic queues are building up around Ston Easton as a crash has blocked the A37 through the village.

The road is reported to be blocked in both directions at the junction of the A37 and Green Street in the village.

Traffic is queuing back to the Rush Hill junction where the A39 meets the A37 in the Farrington Gurney direction, and back through the village in the Wells/Shepton Mallet direction.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find a suitable alternative route.

