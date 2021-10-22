Pupils at Wells school plant celebration tree as part of Queen's Green Canopy

Posted: 22.10.21 at 10:06 by Tim Lethaby



The planting of the tree at St Cuthbert's Junior School in Wells

Children at a junior school in Wells planted a very special tree as part of a national initiative to launch the Queen’s Green Canopy, which invites people across the United Kingdom to Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

Next year will mark 70 years since HM The Queen came to the throne – the longest reigning monarch in our history.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset Annie Maw joined children at St Cuthbert’s Junior School in Wells for a special ceremony which saw a Pyrus Chanticleer tree planted in the school grounds.

Mrs Maw said: “I am proud and delighted to gift this beautiful celebration tree on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to St Cuthbert’s Junior School as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

"Today’s occasion marks the beginning of this year’s tree planting season, and as someone who is absolutely committed to the project, I very much hope that schools all around Somerset will follow suit enthusiastically and plant their own tree.”

Helen Mullinger, head teacher at St Cuthbert’s, said: “We feel very privileged that St Cuthbert’s Junior School has been chosen to have a tree gifted to us by the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"Our children are very environmentally aware and wholeheartedly support this important initiative which promotes the planting of trees across the country."

Councillor Clare Paul, Somerset County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Education, said: “This scheme not only provides a fitting legacy for Her Majesty the Queen’s long reign but has a positive impact on the environment.

“Planting new trees benefits our air quality and helps us to combat the climate emergency. I hope residents of Somerset will get involved in the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative and plant trees to benefit the generations to come.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy is gifting 70 celebration trees to selected primary schools. As part of the education programme, a special national edition of the Royal Forestry Society Junior Forester Award has been created for the jubilee year.

The award aims to inspire knowledge of the benefit of trees and equip young people with the practical ability to assist in woodland management in their schools and local communities.

The Queen's Green Canopy is encouraging all schools to get involved in planting jubilee trees, with free tree packs available through the Woodland Trust and the Conservation Volunteers.

The scheme encourages tree planting to take place during October to March, to optimise the chance of trees surviving.

All Jubilee trees can to be added to the Canopy Map, which will create a digital record of the green canopy of tree planting projects across the country: https://queensgreencanopy.org/map-education-hub/qgc-map/#/

