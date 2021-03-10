Power cuts in the Wells area caused by overhead equipment damage around Wedmore

Posted: 10.03.21 at 09:52 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

There has been damage to overhead power equipment in the Wedmore area (Photo: Google Street View)

The Wells area was affected as more than 2,000 people suffered power cuts in the early hours this morning (March 10) after overhead equipment was damaged.

More than 150 people are still without power, after overhead power equipment was damaged in the bad weather.

Western Power Distribution confirmed to Wells Nub News that they have been dealing with two separate incidents today.

Firstly, just before 2.15am damage was caused to equipment in the Wedmore area, which caused a loss of power for 1,432 customers, including many in the Wells area.

Most are now back connected after frequent power cuts, though at the time of writing repairs were still being made with the hope that the final 150 customers would be connected by lunchtime.

The second incident happened in the Axbridge area just before 2.30am, which saw 646 customers affected.

Some 87 per cent were back with power within the hour, with the rest being connect by 6am via a generator.

Once repairs are made to the equipment, the customers on the generator back-up will be returned to the main supply.

A spokesperson said: "Our team have been working throughout the night to get the equipment repaired, and we will continue to get customers reconnected."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Nub News is looking for journalists to join its Somerset team

Read more... Nub News is looking to hire local news journalists in Somerset. If you are self-driven and care about local news, we want you. Become part of a new...