Police speak to caller and now say call over 'man with sword' in Wells was made 'with good intent'

Posted: 09.09.21 at 16:49 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

Police at the entrance to the Ash Lane footpath at lunchtime yesterday

Avon and Somerset Police have told Wells Nub News that they have now spoken to the individual who called them yesterday (September 8) about a man with a sword in the city, and say they now believe the call was made "with good intent".

Both Wells Blue School and Wells Cathedral School were both locked down on advice of the police yesterday lunchtime.

The police told this website yesterday that their investigations indicated that it was a prank call about the man allegedly seen in Kennion Road, but they have now issued an updated statement.

They said: "Police were contacted at 11.46am yesterday by a caller reporting seeing a man with a sword walking along Kennion Road in Wells.

"Local schools were alerted and kept pupils inside as a precaution until about 1pm. Officers carried out a search of the area with no trace of such an individual.

"While there was initial suspicion that this was a prank call, the caller has been identified and after speaking with officers, we believe the report was made with good intent.

"We do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public, but we’d encourage anyone with any concerns to call 101, quoting reference 5221208221."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Patricia Routledge and Piers Lane in Admission: One Shilling Admission: One Shilling was first performed by Patricia Routledge and Piers Lane in 2009 as part of the annual Dame Myra Hess Day at London’s Nation...



Event