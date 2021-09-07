Police investigating suspected arson attack on car in Wells

Posted: 07.09.21 at 09:16 by Wells Nub News



The incident happened in Broad Close, Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating a suspected arson after a car caught fire in Wells in the early hours of Thursday August 19.

An unknown suspect was seen approaching a black Peugeot 208 which was parked in Broad Close between 12.45am and 1am.

A fire broke out under the bonnet shortly afterwards and the suspect was seen running away from the vehicle.

Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, you can call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221190638.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.

