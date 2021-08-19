Police investigating car fire overnight in Wells

Posted: 19.08.21 at 08:46 by Wells Nub News



The incident happened in Bedford Road, Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating a car fire that happened in the early hours of this morning (August 19) in Wells.

After a few calls around 12.45am to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue control, two fire engines from Wells attended Bedford Road in the city and confirmed a car was well alight.

Crews got to work with one hose reel jet and one 45mm jet. The police were also in attendance.

The fire was extinguished and checked with a thermal imaging camera.

The vehicle had 100 per cent damage to the front end and 50 per cent damage to the main body of the car. The incident was then handed over to police.

