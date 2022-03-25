Police are investigating damage at St Cuthbert's Church in Wells

Posted: 25.03.22 at 14:23 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

Police are keen to speak to this man in connection with the incident

An investigation is underway after a church in Wells was damaged.

A door at St Cuthbert’s Church was damaged and glass smashed at approximately 4.15-4.25pm on Wednesday 16 March.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we wish to talk to in connection with this incident.

He is described as white, male, in his 50s, approximately 5ft 11ins, with a receding hairline. He is seen wearing a green coat and black trousers.

We are keen to hear from any witnesses, especially a woman who was walking a big black dog in the area and may have seen what happened.

If you can help our investigation, please call 101 and give reference number 5222063283.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Family Dragon Trail: Easter Holidays Family Dragon Trail: Easter Holidays 8th April – 24th April 2022 Explore the gardens of The Bishop’s Palace and hunt for dragons from around...



Event