Police appeal over Dulcote crash after female motorcyclist is airlifted to hospital

Posted: 22.07.20 at 07:33 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The B3139 was closed following the crash

Avon and Somerset Police are seeking witnesses to a serious road-traffic collision in Dulcote yesterday (July 21).

It involved a motorbike and a 4×4 on the B3139, near Bridge Farm, at about 4.15pm, and the road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A woman who was riding the bike was airlifted to hospital, and her condition is not known at this time.

A police spokesperson said: "We’d ask any witnesses to call 101 and give reference number 5220162319."