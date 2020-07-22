  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Police appeal over Dulcote crash after female motorcyclist is airlifted to hospital

Police appeal over Dulcote crash after female motorcyclist is airlifted to hospital

  Posted: 22.07.20 at 07:33 by Wells Nub News

us on Facebook



Avon and Somerset Police are seeking witnesses to a serious road-traffic collision in Dulcote yesterday (July 21).

It involved a motorbike and a 4×4 on the B3139, near Bridge Farm, at about 4.15pm, and the road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A woman who was riding the bike was airlifted to hospital, and her condition is not known at this time.

A police spokesperson said: "We’d ask any witnesses to call 101 and give reference number 5220162319."


Next Wells news item...

B3139 closed through Dulcote following reports of a collision between a moped and a car

The B3139 through Dulcote has been closed following reports of a serious collision between a moped and a car. The air ambulance is in attendance at...
Read more...

Share:

    
meteoblue