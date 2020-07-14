  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Police appeal for witnesses after burglary in Wookey

Police appeal for witnesses after burglary in Wookey

  Posted: 14.07.20 at 16:07 by The Editor

us on Facebook



The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Wookey.

A property on Vicarage Road was broken into yesterday (Monday, July 13) between 1.45pm and 4pm.

The offender forced entry to the property through a front ground floor window and stole a small amount of cash.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time, or who has any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220154930.


Next Wells news item...

Mendip push ahead with social housing plan : Already looking at plots

Mendip's ambitious plans to provide much-needed social housing right across the district is a step closer. The scheme - the first for two decad...
Read more...

Share:

    
meteoblue