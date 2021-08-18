Plans to demolish schoolwear shop in Wells and build five homes on the site are refused

Posted: 18.08.21 at 11:01 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The entrance way to South West Schoolwear and the Somerset Guild of Craftsmen (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning application for the demolition of the South West Schoolwear and the Somerset Guild of Craftsmen shops in Wells, and five homes to be built on the site, has been refused by Mendip District Council.

The application for the demolition of the existing commercial buildings and building of five dwellings at 23 Broad Street, Wells, was made by Mrs F Shenton.

The application said that the increasing cost of the ongoing maintenance of the site was making it unviable going forward, and the applicant wanted to build two two-bedroom townhouses, one one-bedroom townhouse, and two one-bedroom flats on the site instead.

However, the conservation officer expressed concern over the plans and said: "There are several issues with the design of the building.

"The form of the building is unsuitable for this area of the conservation area. The low form of current commercial buildings allows the buildings from Broad and Mill Streets which back on to this area to enjoy outlook and inter-visibility between the streets that has long been a character of this space.

"This connection between the streets allows the historic form of Wells to be read and preserves the hierarchy between the streets and the backland area, which are different in nature.

"The form of the proposed building interrupts this space by competing with the built form of the streets and blocks views through the carriage entrance towards the backs of the next street, occluding an appreciation of the historic layout of Wells."

In refusing the application, the planning officer's report said: "The overall design, scale, and character of the scheme are unacceptable and would fail to preserve and enhance key characteristics of the designated conservation area while causing mid-level harm to nearby heritage assets.

"Furthermore, insufficient information has been submitted and therefore the applicant has failed to fully demonstrate issues relating to the ecological impact of increased phosphate levels to the Somerset Levels and Moors."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Application has been made for a proposed lawful development certificate for play equipment at Henton Village Hall, Wells Road, Henton.

Erection of a timber raised deck and associated fencing (retrospective) at 41 Penleigh Road, Wells, has been applied for by Ms Jane Flanders.

Application for a proposed lawful development certificate for replacing four outbuildings with a steel framed building at Manor Farm Cottage, Wells Road, Worth, has been made by Kenneth Crellin.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Development of a gas-powered standby electricity generation plant, associated infrastructure and access road (revision of 2018/2522/FUL) on land to the south of the Electricity Sub Station, Langleys Lane, Clapton, by Biogas Technologies Ltd has been approved.

Installation of dormer window and conservation roof light to rear elevation at 17A St John Street, Wells, by Mr K Jones has been approved.

Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions at 11B St John Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs S and J Hanshaw and Ashman has been approved.

Erection of a lean-to store and insertion of two dormer windows and a roof light at 1 Poplar Farm Cottages, Easton, by Mr Nick Moody has been approved.

Replace windows and front door with wooden at 45 St Thomas Street, Wells, by Mr Simon Gibbons has been approved.

Application to vary condition 1 (drawings) of planning approval 2018/0333/VRC (application to vary condition 2, drawing numbers, of planning approval 2015/0203/FUL) to allow amended drawings to fenestration, doors, materials and re-configuration of internal bedroom layout at Beau Paddock, Easton Hill, Easton, by Ms D Bowler has been approved.

Five Day Notice M1079 (mountain ash) fell at Park Cottage, Silver Street, Wells, by Chris Hornbridge has been approved.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Edward Leaker's Blaze Ensemble Edward’s groundbreaking crossover ensemble featuring string quartet and soprano saxophone play the music of Astor Piazzolla to coincide with the com...



Event