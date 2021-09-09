Plans to build two-bedroom house in Kennion Road in Wells are refused

Posted: 09.09.21 at 14:40 by Tim Lethaby



There is currently planning permission at 9 Kennion Road for an extension to the property (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning application for a two-bedroom house to be built in Kennion Road, Wells, has been turned down by Mendip District Council.

The application for the building of a dwelling at 9 Kennion Road, Wells, had been made by Mr D Newton.

The site has been subject of previous applications and currently has planning consent for a two-storey extension.

The new proposal was for a two-bedroom home that would sit upon the footprint of the approved extension.

However, the plans have been refused, and the planning officer's report said: "It is considered that the development by reason of its incongruous design and siting, would not be subordinate but would be a house in its own right, which would stand out as an uncharacteristic feature and would be harmful to the character and appearance of the area.

"The site falls within the catchment flowing into the Somerset Levels and Moors Ramsar, designated for its rare aquatic invertebrates.

"There is a major issue with nutrients entering watercourses which adversely changes environmental conditions for these species.

"Any new housing, including single dwellings, will result in an increase in phosphates contained within foul water discharge.

"As the designated site is in 'unfavorable' condition any increase, including from single dwellings is seen as significant, either alone or in combination with other developments.

"The application proposes to connect to the mains foul sewer and the site is too small for on-site

mitigation.

"The application is not supported by phosphate calculations nor does it indicate whether there is a possibility of off-site land for mitigation.

"It is considered that the applicant would need to demonstrate that the proposed development is phosphate neutral for this development to be acceptable in ecological terms. No such information has been provided."

