Plans to add traffic lights and change crossing in Wells are dropped

Proposals to turn a zebra crossing in Wells into a toucan crossing with traffic lights have been dropped, with improvements planned instead.

A planning application to vary condition 23 (signalised crossing) of planning approval 2017/0290/VRC (application for variation of condition 2 drawings on permission 2015/0236/VRC) to allow for a non-signalised crossing on Glastonbury Road, Wells, by Crest Nicholson (SW) Ltd has been approved by Mendip District Council.

In gaining approval for the new Crandon Springs care home, a condition was placed that the home could not be occupied until the zebra crossing on Glastonbury Road was upgraded to a toucan crossing, which would be controlled by traffic signals.

With the home due to open in April, this latest application has now been approved so it can operate with improvements to the crossing instead.

These improvements are set to include LED illuminated poles, upgrades to the belisha beacons to include LEDs, new warning signs, resurfacing of the road as necessary with anti-skid surface renewed, a streetlighting assessment and the repainting of double yellow and white warning lines.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

One three bay telecommunications cabinet and footway chamber along with associated underground telecommunications and electrical ducting at South Street Car Park, Wells, is wanted by Kirsty Joy, who has also applied for prior approval of telecommunications development for the installation of a three bay telecommunications cabinet with associated works at the Princes Road Coach Park, Wells.

Alterations and extension of existing garden room to rear of Wells Nursing Home, Wells Road, Henton, have been applied for by Mr Luis Gil.

Retrospective planning permission for the erection of a 3mx5m metal shed is wanted on land west of Blackbird Cottage, Little Batch, Priddy.

Prior approval for a proposed change of use of agricultural building to a dwellinghouse (Class C3) on land at West Lane, Croscombe, has been applied for by Mr Andrew Wyatt.

Proposed works to tree/s in a Conservation Area: T1 (conifer) - reduce height by three metres and prune side at Church Cottage, Church Street, Croscombe, are wanted by Becky Berryman.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Erection of a permanent agricultural workers dwelling on land adjacent to the dairy unit and farm buildings at Vale Hollow Farm, West Harptree Road, Priddy, by Mr Dean Sparkes has been approved.

Construction of storage yard at Green Ore Farm, Green Ore, by Mr Tom Brimble has been approved.

Creation of access track (retrospective) at Folly Lodge, Folly Lane, North Wootton, by Dr Terry Flaxton and Mrs Charlotte Humpston has been withdrawn.

Approval of details reserved by condition 7 (Surface Water) on planning consent 2018/2721/FUL on land west of Chapmans Close, Wookey, by Mr R Thorner has been refused.

Change of use of agricultural land to access for glamping pods for approved scheme 2020/0084/FUL at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Godney Road, Godney, by Mr and Mrs Churches has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2020/1822/HSE for the kitchen - block one window, remove back door and replace with window and block off lower area, deepen existing window and install French doors; lounge - deepen existing window and install sliding doors at 35 New Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs A Downes has been approved.

