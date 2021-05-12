Plans submitted to make changes to front of Grade II listed Wells High Street shop

Posted: 12.05.21 at 13:59 by Tim Lethaby



The building was until recently the Sante wine shop (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans have been submitted to Mendip District Council for changes to the outside of a Grade II listed shop in Wells High Street.

A planning application for minor alterations to the shop front and sign at 56 High Street, Wells, has been submitted by Mr Dickson Lau.

Until recently, the building was the Sante wine shop and the proposals are to deepen the shop front sign, and to revise the configuration of the existing shop front to introduce single pane windows to replace the multi pane windows and simplify the front door, again to remove the intermediate glazing bars to the existing glazed panel, with all joinery to be re-painted white.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Erection of two storey side extension and front porch following demolition of existing single storey side extensions and front greenhouse, along with associated internal works at 1 Barrow House Farm, Barrow Causeway, Bleadney, has been applied for by Sara Packer.

Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with new dwelling and garage at Shortwood Mead, Whitehouse Lane, Litton, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Garland.

Retrospective timber posts and panelling to part sides of existing roof terrace at the Crossways Inn, Stocks Lane, North Wootton, have been applied for by Mr M Ambrosini.

Retrospective application to change the use of a stable building to an agricultural engineering workshop on land at Ashels Batch, Greendown Lane, Chewton Mendip, has been made by Mr Alexander Cox.

Application for prior approval of telecommunications development for the installation of a three-bay cabinet on the pavement next to the Car Park, South Street, Wells, has been made by Mr Darren Sheward.

Application to determine if prior approval is required for the erection of a steel portal framed building for the storing of fodder and grain at Hearty Gate Farm, Hearty Gate, North Wootton, has been made by Mr J Wilkins.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Change of use from outbuilding to holiday let (C3) and retrospective installation of boiler flue pipe to roof at Westbury House, Church Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendipm by Mr and Mrs David Chilton has been withdrawn.

Relocation of existing timber stables and separate feed store, and installation of new timber stables with four stalls for private use at Laurel Farm, Pelting Drove, Priddy, by Gemma and Penny Butterell has been approved.

Replacement of existing fenestration of porch with double glazed UPVC and replacement of porch roof with pitched lean-to double glazing at 1 Mendip Villas, Bath Road, Emborough, by Glazerite Ltd has been approved.

Conversion of existing outbuilding at The Nest, Crow Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mrs J Holmes has been approved.

Demolition of existing porch and erection of timber frame porch at 19 St Thomas Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Redman and Green has been withdrawn.

