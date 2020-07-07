Plans submitted to extend Strawberry Line multi-user path from Wells to Charlie Bigham's site

Posted: 07.07.20 at 12:39 by Tim Lethaby



There are plans to extend the Strawberry Line beneath the underpass on to Dulcote Quarry (Photo: Google Street View)

The Strawberry Line East group has submitted a planning application to extend the shared-use path from Wells to Dulcote onwards to Charlie Bigham’s food production facility at Dulcote Quarry.

This all-weather, sealed surface path will be 2.5 metres wide, follow a wheelchair-friendly gradient throughout, and be open to walkers, cyclists and equestrians.

It would connect Wells with one of Mendip’s largest employment sites in a sustainable way.

A spokesperson for the group said: "In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for more traffic-free paths is more important than ever.

"Not only will these encourage healthier lifestyles, improve air quality and reduce the strain on the NHS, but the recent lockdown has also highlighted the need for alternatives to shared transport by car or bus.

"For this reason the Department for Transport recently announced a financial commitment to a new era of walking and cycling – an ambition that is in perfect alignment with this planning application.

"In addition, Mendip District Council recently adopted an ambitious project to reduce the volume of commuter related car journeys in Mendip.

"What better way than to create traffic-free access to one of Mendip’s busiest commuter destinations?"

From the Dulcote end of the present path, the proposed route would utilise the existing underpass, safely crossing under the A371, then cutting into the verge almost immediately and gently ramping up to the old Dulcote to Worminster road, which is now a bridleway, before exiting at the quarry’s access road.

The dismantled track-bed between Cheddar and Shepton Mallet is protected as a corridor for sustainable transport in Mendip District Council’s Local Plan, and so it is hoped that the path will soon be extended beyond the quarry all the way to the recreation ground at Shepton Mallet and Collett Park, closely following the flat and direct route of the old railway line.

This would enable people to commute between Wells and Shepton without any need to get in a car.

St Cuthbert (Out) Parish Council Planning Committee considered this application at a recent meeting and voted unanimously in favour of recommending that Mendip approve it.

If you wish to view the application, you can do so here: https://publicaccess.mendip.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=QB1AD3KPM2J00.

