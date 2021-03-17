Plans submitted to convert Wookey care home into residential house after being closed down by the CQC

Posted: 17.03.21 at 14:17 by Tim Lethaby



Mellifont Abbey on the right was a care home until late last year

Plans have been submitted to convert a care home in Wookey into a residential house, after it was closed down by the Care and Quality Commission (CQC).

A planning application for the change of use from residential care home (C2) to single private dwellinghouse (C3) at Mellifont Abbey, Church Road, Wookey, has been submitted to Mendip District Council by Simon Parks.

The Grade II* listing building was closed down late last year by the CQC, and is no longer considered appropriate accommodation for use as a care home in its existing format due to the nature, age and layout of the building. The building is currently empty and not being used.

The planning application says: "A change of use is considered the only realistic way forward to ensure an economically viable and sustainable solution for the building and its future maintenance.

"We feel that this change of use is greatly beneficial to the building from a heritage perspective. Allowing the building to become a single dwelling house under the patronage of a new owner will actively ensure the preservation and enhancement of the historic features of the building.

"We believe this is a positive change for the historic abbey and grounds that will ensure its future maintenance and upkeep as a valuable heritage asset in the local area."

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Extension and conversion of existing outbuilding into annexe at Kearsney Farm, Upper Godney, is wanted by Mrs J Easterbrook.

Conversion of existing outbuilding at The Nest, Crow Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, has been applied for by Mrs J Holmes.

Retrospective change of use of the ground floor of Barn B to a medical clinic at the Cheese Yard, Peace Close Lane, West Horrington, is wanted by Dr Ian Strawford.

Application to vary condition 2 (Drawings) of planning approval 2019/2515/FUL (Conversion and alteration of redundant barns to form one dwelling with ancillary accommodation and garaging) at Knapp Hill Farm, Knapp Hill, Wells, has been made by Mr J Stait.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area holly (G1) - coppice all stems to ground level retaining two standard trees, replant gaps with 80-100cm height holly specimens; yew (G2) - prune back lateral growth on west aspect by 2m maximum at Wells Cathedral School, North Liberty, Wells, have been applied for by Wayne Bradshaw.

Erection of single storey rear extension and porch at West Acre, Mares Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Goodbody.

Erection of an agricultural building on land at Pelting Drove, Priddy, has been applied for by Mr J Jones.

Application to discharge the third schedule (the development shall not be sold separately) of the S106 on planning permission relating to 104729/001 at The Byre, Bishops Park Way to Constitution Hill, Dulcote, has been made by Mr and Mrs Calder.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 2 (external materials), 3 (sample panels), 4 (windows and doors), 5 (rain water goods), 6 (landscaping) and 9 (footpath widening) on planning consent 2017/0280/REM on land at Coombeside, Long Street, Croscombe, by Oatley Construction has been approved.

Erection of a detached dwelling with associated garage, landscaping works and parking and turning area on land north of 6 Obaco, Cherry Orchard Drive, Wells, by K2 (Wells) Ltd has been withdrawn.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 16 (remediation strategy) on planning consent 2012/0700 at the former Thales site, Wookey Hole Road, Wells, has been approved.

Replacement front door at 64 Southover, Wells, by Mr Adrian I’Anson has been approved.

Single storey front and rear extensions at 67 Welsford Avenue, Wells, by Ms C Fulton has been approved.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Nesting Bird Protection), 8 (Tree, Hedgerow and Wildlife Habitat Protection) and 10 (Construction Management Plan) on planning consent 2019/1827/FUL on land at South Rock Industrial Estate, Chilcompton, by Mr R Thorner has been given.

Repair to shared boundary wall at The Forge, 25 Union Street, Wells, by Mrs Anne Smith has been approved.

Erection of single storey front extension at The Coppers, Chewton Mendip, by Mr Martin Bellamy has been approved.

Replacement of existing touring caravans for static caravans at Caravan Site, Haybridge Farm, Haybridge Hill, Haybridge, by Wells Holiday Park Ltd has been refused.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (tree implementation plan), 9 (sample panel walling) and 10 (sample panel roofing) on planning consent/listed building consent 2020/0161/FUL on land at Ash Close, Wells, by Mr Shaun Brooks has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2020/2002/HSE for the replacement of window in master bedroom with a glazed door and level patio area at 3 Horse And Jockey Cottages, Glastonbury Road, Upper Coxley, by Mr and Mrs Graham Houghton has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (Materials) and 5 (Landscaping) on planning consent 2018/0231/FUL (Erection of holiday lodge) at 2 Jacks Lane, Croscombe, by Mr Ian Baker has been approved.

Non-material amendment to permission 2020/1268/FUL (Change of use from agricultural to mixed use B1 business and C3 residential, and conversion of barn to live work unit) at Beechbarrow Farm, Haydon Drove, Wells, by Mr Peter McCann has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2020/0551/REM for Plot 1 - reposition of front door and introduction of Velux roof lights to two rear en-suites, and Plot 2 - reposition of front door and removal of cloakroom window on land to the rear of Tandridge, Broadway, Chilcompton, by Mr Mark Mason has been approved.

