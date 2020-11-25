Plans submitted to convert skittle alley at the George Inn, Croscombe

Posted: 25.11.20 at 14:02 by Tim Lethaby



The George Inn at Croscombe

A planning application has been submitted to Mendip District Council for the conversion of the skittle alley at the George Inn, Croscombe, into letting bedrooms.

The application for the conversion of the skittle alley to three letting bedrooms and a laundry room, and open terrace extensions to the south elevation at the George Inn, Long Street, Croscombe, has been submitted by Peter Graham.

The application states that the use of the skittle alley has declined over the past 20 years. When the George Inn was purchased by the current owners in July 2000, there were five skittles teams registered at the George.

However, since 2017 there have only been two teams playing from the George, and the skittle leagues in Wells and Shepton Mallet have also contracted in size resulting in fewer games being played by fewer teams overall.

Usage of the alley in 2019 amounted to approximately 30 nights between the two teams, plus another five occasions with the alley being used for skittles or other similar functions.

The application says: "Skittles seasons in 2020 are cancelled or much restricted due to Covid and the future popularity of the game is unlikely to return.

"Both of the George teams have difficulty fielding a full team during the season, and one team comprises mostly men whose average age is nearing 70.

"The prospects of new teams is almost nil and the likelihood of the seniors team folding is high. Alternative profitable usage of the alley is therefore imperative.

"The George has an established demand for its letting rooms, having operated them for more than 10 years.

"Demand for the George’s unique, quality accommodation is steady and likely to improve post-2020 Covid restrictions.

"There is also an established and increasing need for disabled-accessible facilities, including disabled accessible bedrooms.

"The George has fully disabled accessible service and toilet facilities on the ground floor and disabled access to the garden of the pub, but its four en suite letting bedrooms are on the first floor.

"Thus, this proposal includes the creation of one fully disabled-accessible bedroom so that a full complement of facilities for eating, drinking and sleeping can be offered to the disabled community."

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Internal alterations, fenestration, landscaping, erection of outbuildings and entrance gate at Maylands, Wells Road, Henton, are wanted by Mr T Bailey.

Erection of side extension at 99 Portway, Wells, has been applied for by Mr and Mrs Whitman.

Extension of dropped kerb at 76A Bath Road, Wells, is wanted by Mr Andrew Smith.

Approval of details reserved by condition 14 (public right of way) on planning consent 2018/2626/REM on land at Haybridge Hill, Haybridge, has been applied for by Miss Mycel Fontarum.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Replacement of timber door and windows to PVCu at 9 South Meadow, South Horrington, by Mrs Beryl Ridout has been approved.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 (Lime) - Reduce crown by 1-2m from height, 1-2m from lateral spread pruning only secondary or third order branches, crown lift by 3m pruning primary/secondary branches at the Recreation Ground, east of 26 Silver Street, Wells, by Mr Will Jones have been approved, as have works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - (16) - Jacquemontii Birch - crown lift to 3m, prune to clear streetlight by 2-3m, low hanging branches; T2 - (17) - lime - Crown lift to 3m, low hanging branches; T3 - (18) - lime - Crown lift to 3m, low hanging branches; T4 - (19) - lime - Crown lift to 3m, crown clean, low hanging branches, remove significant deadwood; T5 - (20) - Lime - Crown lift to 3m, low hanging branches at the same location.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area - beech - fell, holly - fell, ash - fell, Robina - fell, eight ash trees - fell, Lawson Cypress - remove third stem at Dinder House, The Rookery, Dinder, by Mr Nick Jones have been approved.

