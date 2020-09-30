Plans submitted to convert outbuilding in Westbury-sub-Mendip into holiday home

Posted: 30.09.20 at 12:20 by Tim Lethaby



The entrance to Westbury House in Westbury-sub-Mendip (Photo: Google Street View)

There will be an extra place for tourists to stay in Westbury-sub-Mendip if a planning application is successful.

The application for the change of use from outbuilding to holiday let (C3) and retrospective installation of boiler flue pipe to roof at Westbury House, Church Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, has been submitted to Mendip District Council by Mr and Mrs Lance and Sally-Ann Truckle.

The plans are to convert the poolside facilities into a one-bedroom holiday let, to go along with the existing holiday home there.

In the plans, the applicants say the aim is to attract new tourism business to Westbury-sub-Mendip, therefore increasing the sustainability of the village and its shop and pub.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Five-Day Notice T1 - ash - fell at Anjou, Lynch Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, is wanted by Sarah St Barbe Hunt.

Erection of a rural worker's dwelling and polytunnel at Myrtle Barn, Lower Godney, has been applied for by Mr Graham Clark.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Installation of septic tank; retrospective permission for the erection of a reception and office building; erection of a facilities building; erection of 10 kennels; and use of fields for exercising dogs at Shamrock Stables, Lynch Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Miss Rosemary Peacock has been approved.

Five-Day Notice T1 - ash, remove large limb at the Waldegrave Arms, High Street, Chewton Mendip, by Penny Gosland has been approved.

Conversion of outbuilding into self contained annex as ancillary accommodation to main house at Polsham Farm, Polsham Lane, Polsham, by Mr M Cole has been approved.

Erection of permanent agricultural worker's dwelling on land at Old Frome Road, East Horrington, by Mr J Hares has been withdrawn.

Application for a non-material amendment to planning permission 2016/2923/VRC to amend position of LEAP proposal and update specification of equipment and amendment to footpath specification on land off Glastonbury Road, Wells, by Crest Nicholson (South West) Ltd has been approved.

Works to a tree covered by a Preservation Order T1: - sycamore (M1063), reduce by approximately 2m to retain small canopy at Sycamore House, 2 Mountery Close, Wells, by Mr John Watson have been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 4 (soft/hard landscaping and planting) on planning consent 2018/2773/FUL at the former Nutricia site, Glastonbury Road, Wells, by Mr Williams has been approved.

Approval of details reserved by condition 4 (materials) on planning consent 2020/0694/REM at 28 Hervey Road, Wells, by Mr D Rowe has been given.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (external lighting), 7 (bird strike measures), 8 (provision of bat box) on planning consent 2020/0937/FUL at Orchard Barn, Upper Benter to Stockhill, Chilcompton, by Mrs Tina Hadrill has been approved.