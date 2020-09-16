Plans submitted to convert former mortuary in Wells into a home

Posted: 16.09.20 at 12:21 by Tim Lethaby



Some of the Wells Almshouses, with the Old Mortuary on the right hand side of the photo

Plans have been submitted to Mendip District Council for the conversion of a former mortuary in Wells into a one-bedroom home.

A planning application for the conversion of the Old Mortuary to single-storey one-bedroom dwelling for use as almshouse at Bubwith Almshouses, Priest Row, Wells, has been submitted by Althea Howard on behalf of the City of Wells Almshouses.

If permission is given for the conversion of the building, which looks on to the St Cuthbert's Churchyard, it will be the first almshouse in the city that will be large enough to accommodate a couple, so potentially allowing an older couple to continue living together where one partner has a limiting long-term illness.

The City of Wells Almshouses (CWA) have 33 single occupancy properties for older people in the centre of Wells.

The almshouses are designated for older people in housing need and currently the CWA are unable to house all the people who apply for their accommodation and meet their locality-based and financial criteria.

In fact, the CWA waiting list has grown to a point where they have to alert applicants to the fact that they may need to look elsewhere for accommodation as the CWA are unlikely to be able to offer them a home in the short to medium-term.

Begun in 1436, the City of Wells Almshouses were extended in 1614 and 1638, with major restoration work and expansion happening in 1884.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Construction of storage yard at Green Ore Farm, Green Ore, is wanted by Mr Tom Brimble.

Application for prior notification of agricultural development for a proposed building at Bridge Farm, Bishop's Park Way to Constitution Hill, Dulcote, has been made by Mr Richard Pointing.

Application for full planning permission has been made to convert traditional barns to three residential dwellings, demolition of non-traditional buildings and erection of garage buildings at buildings at Crapnell Farm, Crapnell Lane, Dinder.

Proposed works to tree/s in a Conservation Area have been applied for: T11 Prunus spp - Fell, T12 Sambucus nigra - Fell, T13 Taxus baccata - Reduce by 2m, T14 Fagus sylvatica - Crown lift to 5m on south-eastern aspect, T15 Tilia spp - Fell, T16 Syringa vulgaris - Fell, T17 Laurus nobilis - Fell, T18 Cupressus leylandii - Fell, T19 Syringa vulgaris - Fell, T20 Ligustrum japonicum - Fell at Park Cottage, Silver Street, Wells.

Single storey rear extension and conversion of existing garage into annex, proposal to include extension to existing drive and drop kerb and insertion of two rear dormers at 4 Glebe Paddock, Wookey, is wanted by Ms Jane Wilson.

Proposed works to tree/s in a Conservation Area have been applied for: T1 (Tilia) - Crown lift to 2m and reduce north western aspect by 2m, T2 ( Cupressus x Leylandii) - Fell at Bella Vista, Back Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip.

Works to trees covered by Tree Preservation Orders are wanted: T1 Thuja plicata - Remove stem on north-eastern aspect back to main stem, crown lift on north-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; T2 Thuja plicata - Crown lift on north-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; T4 Thuja plicata - Crown lift on south-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level, including primary branch; T5 Thuja plicata - Crown lift on south-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; T6 Chamaecyparis lawsoniana - Crown lift on south-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; T7 Chamaecyparis lawsoniana - Crown lift on south-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; T8 Thuja plicata - Crown lift on south-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; T9 Thuja plicata - Crown lift on south-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; T10 Thuja plicata - Crown lift on south-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level, including primary branch at Wells Recreation Ground, Silver Street, Wells.

Proposed works to tree/s in a Conservation Area: Walnut (W1) fell due to damage to neighbouring outbuilding / annex, replace with Cornus Kousa (Flowering Dogwood) in same position at 19 Millers Gardens, Wells, have been applied for by Mr K Long.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Approval of details in S106 (Second Schedule, Part 3, Paragraph 1.7.1) of planning permission 2012/0700 in respect of the scheme for the recovery of the costs of the Management Company in maintaining the surface water drainage infrastructure at Thales, Wookey Hole Road, Wells, by David Wilson Homes South West Ltd has been given, as has application for approval of details reserved by condition 16 (remediation strategy) on planning consent 2012/0700.

Re-submission to previously approved scheme (2018/0974/FUL) to include additional bedroom windows, revised annexe ridge line and additional bedroom at Mendip Shooting Ground, Haydon Drove, Haydon, by Mr Vernon Hill has been approved.

Demolition of redundant steel frame barn and conversion of redundant stone barns to a dwellinghouse at Hippisley Farm, East End Lane, Chewton Mendip, by Mr and Mrs Morley has been approved.

New development of four single storey dwellings with associated access and parking on land to the west of 30 Stockhill Road, Chilcompton on land at Stockhill Road, Chilcompton, by Winsley White Building Contractors has been approved.

Proposed slurry store at Butts Quarry Farm, Nordrach Lane, Priddy, by Mr Chris Lasbury has been approved.

Modifications to two chimneys, structural repairs, roof renovation of north facing stairwell and minor repairs and refurbishment of windows at Chapel Farm House, Stocks Lane, North Wootton, by Mr and Mrs Felicity and Simon Shimmin have been approved.

Barn conversion to studio office with enhanced access and landscaping at Clapton Farm, Clapton Road, Clapton, by Mrs Lindsey Smedley has been approved.

Erection of 6m high vertical axis wind turbine at Rookery Farm, Roemead Road, Green Ore, by Mr Marcus Adams has been approved.

Erection of a traditional style greenhouse at The Rib, St Andrew Street, Wells, by Mr Paul Dickinson has been approved.

Application for a proposed lawful development certificate for the creation of new vehicular access and parking, re-locate entrance door on north elevation to west elevation at Kites Croft, Little Field Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Joseph Bone has been approved.

Erection of two-storey extension to the front RH side (north east), first floor extension over existing conservatory rear (west) and singe storey kitchen extension to the rear (west) of former conservatory at Sharcombe Grange, Sharcombe Lane, Dinder, by Mr M Osborne has been approved.

Application for a certificate of lawful existing development for Use Class C3 Dwellinghouses at Rockwell Cottages, The Valley, Chilcompton, by T Eyers has been approved.

Erection of single storey side extension, rear veranda and associated landscaping at The Garden House, Little Entry, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Hills has been approved.

Conversion of garage/store to a one bedroom dwellinghouse at Wisteria Cottage, Village Lane, West Horrington, by Mr Julian Ball has been withdrawn.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 6 (joinery details) on planning consent 2016/0594/FUL at Quarry House, Wells Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, has been approved.

