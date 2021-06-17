Plans submitted to convert barn in Chilcompton into house

Posted: 17.06.21 at 12:57 by Tim Lethaby



The entrance off Parsonage Lane that leads to the barn (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans have been submitted to Mendip District Council for the conversion of a barn in Chilcompton into a home.

A planning application for prior approval for the change of use of an agricultural building to a dwellinghouse (use Class C3) and for associated operational development at The Holdings, Parsonage Lane, Chilcompton, has been submitted by Mr J Hill.

The existing building is a general purpose farm building, primarily used in the past to store fodder and equipment associated with the keeping of sheep on the associated land.

The building is of permanent and substantial construction, and shows no signs of structural cracking or fault.

The conversion would involve an improved and damp-proof floor construction over the existing concreted flooring, together with dry-lining to the walls, and the provision of a new roof covering.

A single-storey building, the proposed new home would have two bedrooms - one double and one single.

The application said: "The building is believed to be self-evidently robust and thus clearly capable of taking the loadings necessary to facilitate the new chapter of use.

"These works are typical of many comparable conversion schemes approved elsewhere, and more specifically do not go beyond what is reasonably necessary for the building to function as a dwelling.

"It is proposed for the purposes of this application to rely on the established gateway and access route.

"The application building sits within a secluded rural location which is unchanged by the proposed new chapter of use.

"Its established visual characteristics will not be materially changed although the subtle enhanced external finishes will improve its apparent cared form presentation.

"In all regards the building’s simple form is unchanged. The building’s siting also ensures its minimal zone of visual influence will be unchanged.

"The accommodation will be both light and airy throughout providing a high quality modest sized, and thus affordable, new residential dwelling."

