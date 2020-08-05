Plans submitted to build two-bedroom house in Kennion Road in Wells

Posted: 05.08.20 at 16:01 by Tim Lethaby



A planning application has been submitted to Mendip District Council for a two-bedroom house to be built in Kennion Road, Wells.

The application for the building of a dwelling at 9 Kennion Road, Wells, has been made by Mr D Newton.

The site has been subject of previous applications and currently has planning consent for a two-storey extension.

The new proposal is for a two-bedroom home that sits upon the footprint of the approved extension.

Other planning applications in the Wells area submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Erection of a traditional style greenhouse at The Rib, St Andrew Street, Wells, has been applied for by Mr Paul Dickinson.

Erection of 2 storey extension to the front right-hand side (north east), first floor extension over existing conservatory rear (west) and singe storey kitchen extension to the rear (west) of former conservatory at Sharcombe Grange, Sharcombe Lane, Dinder, is wanted by Mr M Osborne.

Erection of an above ground slurry store at Harptree Hill Farm, Nordrach Lane, Priddy, has been applied for by Mr and Mrs Weeks.

Erection of single storey side extension, rear veranda and associated landscaping at The Garden House, Little Entry, Wells, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Hills.

Erection of permanent agricultural workers dwelling on land at Old Frome Road, East Horrington, has been applied for by Mr J Hares.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area 1) Thuja spp = cut and remove fallen secondary stem; reduce remaining crown by 15-25 per cent (1-2m) to reduce loading on remaining unions; crown lift by 3-4Mm, clearing headstones; sectional fell one secondary with large cavity to make tree safe; crown clean to remove hung-up broken branches at the Church Of St Mary The Virgin, Church Street, Croscombe, have been applied for by Mr William Jones.

Conversion of garage/store to a one bedroom dwellinghouse at Wisteria Cottage, Village Lane, West Horrington, is wanted by Mr Julian Ball.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - Ash - Fell, T2 Pine - Fell, T3 Fir - remove ivy/crown clean at 13 Priory Road, Wells, have been applied for by Mr R Haskins.

Erection of an Accessible and Adaptable Whole Life Dwelling on land east of Penmayne, Pilton Road, North Wootton, is wanted by Mr Roger Eddy.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area Cedar/Thuja (T1) - Trim back overhang from neighbour's garden, Holly (T2) - Prune back overhang from neighbour's garden at Wells Cathedral School, 15 North Liberty, Wells, have been applied for by Mr Wayne Bradshall.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - Silver Birch, T2 - Norway - Maple, maintain size of both trees to available space at the Waldegrave Arms, High Street, Chewton Mendip, are wanted by Mr Derek Clarke.

T1 - Lime - (TPO M1105) - Phased reduction back to original pollard points over 10 years, 1st Phase: Initial prune x 6m, 2nd Phase: Further reduction x 3m, Final phase: Remove stems back to original/historic pollard points at 1 Ash Close, Wells, has been applied for by Mr Robert Meek.

Application has been made for a non-material amendment to permission 2014/1763/REM for the reserved matters approval following outline planning permission for 173 dwellings at Thales, Wookey Hole Road, Wells.

Application for a non-material amendment to planning permission 2016/2923/VRC to amend position of LEAP proposal and update specification of equipment and amendment to footpath specification on land off Glastonbury Road, Wells, has been made by Crest Nicholson (South West) Ltd.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Surface Water) and 4 (Foul Drainage) on planning consent 2018/2417/FUL at Brynlee, Binegar Lane, Gurney Slade, has been made by Mr J Leaver.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Rear extensions and alterations to existing dwelling at Thornhill Cottage, Old Street, Croscombe, by Mr and Mrs H Tinsley have been approved.

Alterations to existing glazing on east and west elevations, replacement of structural glass link with installation of glazed door to east elevation and internal modifications to create utility room at Ash Tree Farm, Old Ditch, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Jonathan Jones have been approved.

Approval of details reserved by condition 16 (remediation strategy) on planning consent 2012/0700 Outline application for residential development (indicative layout of 188 units), including means of access at Thales, Wookey Hole Road, Wells, by Barratt David Wilson South West has been given.

Erection of a single and two storey extension on the side (south) elevation at 21 Wells Road, Wookey Hole, by Mr and Mrs Clark has been approved.

Replacement rear extension and retrospective application for first floor strengthening at 22 Union Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Taschini have been approved.

Fixed sign over front entrance at 12 Market Place, Wells, by Ms Pippa Thornton has been approved.