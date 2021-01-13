Plans submitted to build house on disused access lane in Wells

Posted: 13.01.21 at 16:15 by Tim Lethaby



The proposal is to build a home behind 72 Portway in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans have been submitted to Mendip District Council for the building of a house at the end of a disused access track in Wells.

A planning application for the building of a two-bedroom dwelling behind 72 Portway, Wells, has been submitted by Neil Harris.

The proposal is to build the home on a disused access track that runs from the end of Lethbridge Road behind numbers 64 to 72 Portway.

The track was originally used by the estate developers in the 1960s and 1970s, but it fell into disuse and was subsequently acquired by the applicant.

A car port currently serving 72 Portway would be demolished to make way for the new house that would mainly be built on the access track, but would also take up part of the garden of 72 Portway.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Side and rear extensions to existing dwelling, and installation of cladding to dwelling at Le Brace, Emborough Pond Lane, Emborough, are wanted by Mr David Kimber.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) on planning consent 2018/1672/FUL at Barrow Farm, Barrow Lane, North Wootton, has been made by Mr Joshua White.

Erection of two-storey extension, first floor extension and single storey kitchen extension (re-submission) at Sharcombe Grange, Sharcombe Lane, Dinder, has been applied for by Mr M Osborne.

Single-storey side extension at 112 Bath Road, Wells, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Clark.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - silver birch - fell at 11B St John Street, Wells, have been applied for by Ms Jan Ashman.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Application to remove condition 18 (occupancy restriction) of planning approval 2017/2166/FUL (reinstatement of residential use of house involving construction of new roof, conversion of barn to ancillary residential accommodation, part re-building of barn to office use, formation of new access and construction of garage/store building) at Barrington House, Old Wells Road, Croscombe, by Mrs Hannah Smith has been approved.

Proposed loft conversion and dormer extension at Fairfield House, 90 Wookey Hole Road, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Francis has been approved.

Change of use from existing garage to residential dwelling - conversion and single-storey side extension to existing detached garage in the grounds of Mellifont Abbey to provide on-site accommodation for the care home manager at Mellifont Abbey, Church Road, Wookey, by Ms Michele Aldrich has been withdrawn.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (contaminated land - verification report), on planning consent 2018/2941/FUL at Rose Cottage, Wells Road, Priddy, by Mr Ben Selway has been approved.

Erection of a porch at 73 Portway, Wells, by Mr M Bide has been approved.

Single-storey extension to rear of 29 Manor Court, Easton, by Angela Davey has been approved.