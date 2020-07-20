Plans submitted to add four holiday lodges to Woodlands caravan site on the edge of Easton

Posted: 20.07.20 at 13:41 by Wells Nub News



The Woodlands caravan site on the A371 (Photo: Google Street View)

The owners of a small established caravan and motorhome site in Easton are looking to expand by adding four wooden holiday lodges.

Joe and Kathy Bowers, who live on site, have applied to Mendip District Council for planning permission for the lodges at Woodlands, off the A371.

In a supporting document chartered surveyors David James and Partners state: "Mr and Mrs Bowers operate Woodlands, a Caravan and Motorhome Club-accredited site currently offering five grass pitches, set in an attractive 1.5 acre paddock on the edge of the village of Easton.

"The applicants wish to expand the use of the site and to continue to diversify the accommodation that they can offer, by providing four lodges to complement the existing accommodation and to provide year-round accommodation.

"The site is proving extremely popular with year-round bookings, principally attracting adult-only parties. The applicants wish to maximise their accommodation offering in readiness for 2021."

The single-storey wooden lodges will be around 20ft by 40ft and have two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and living room and bathroom.

"The layout of the proposed four lodges is relatively extensive in comparison with other more intensive sites in the area, giving plenty of amenity space and privacy to the occupants," said the document.

