Plans submitted for work on large tree in NatWest car park in Wells as limbs are cracked

Posted: 07.10.20 at 12:48 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The tree in the NatWest car park in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans have been submitted to enable works to be done on a tree with cracked limbs in the Conservation Area at the rear of NatWest in Wells.

The planning application for proposed works to a tree in a Conservation Area: T1 (copper beech) - reduce cracked limb by two metres or further if required and prune branches to allow two metres' clearance from adjacent buildings in the car park of the bank at 7 High Street, has been submitted to Mendip District Council.

The 21-metre high mature copper beech is located between the car park and the main bank building, and the works are planned to prevent any further damage to the tree and to stop any of the cracked branches falling into the car park.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Erection of a first floor extension, alterations to ground floor windows and doors and internal refurbishment at 35 New Street, Wells, has been applied for by Mr and Mrs Andrew Downes.

Proposed loft conversion and dormer extension at Fairfield House, 90 Wookey Hole Road, Wells, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Francis.

Erection of a car port including replacement of existing greenhouse and garden store at Ditchfield, Lynch Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, has been applied for by Chris Langdon.

Application for prior notification of agricultural development for a proposed building on land at Wetmoor Lane, Yarley, has been made by Mrs H Chard.

Non-material amendment to permission 2017/0022/FUL (an application for 203 residential dwellings and associated public open space, landscaping and infrastructure - amended plans and details, including revised layout, storeys height and landscaping) on land at Wookey Hole Road, Wells, is wanted by Jake Welch.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (schedule of materials), 4 (hard and soft landscaping), 10 (surface water drainage), 13 (construction management plan) on planning consent 2018/3008/FUL at Sestri, Broadway, Chilcompton, by Mr Thorner has been approved.

Erection of agricultural building and concrete hard standing on land at Erlon Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Robert Stott has been approved.

Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, and alterations and improvements to house and access at 21 Milton Lane, Wells, by Mr and Mrs E Davidson has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (external walling materials), 4 (joinery details), 5 (external roofing materials), 6 (ducts, pipes and rainwater goods), 7 (internal works on floor construction and treatment of roof structure) on listed building consent 2018/1754/LBC at Gemini House, Long Street, Croscombe, by Candy Stanley has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 3 (structural ties - submission of schedule and method statement) on listed building consent 2020/1160/LBC at Chapel Farm House, Stocks Lane, North Wootton, by Mr Simon and Mrs Felicity Shimmin has been approved.

Next Wells news item... Plant bulbs now to help Mendip bee blooming marvellous next spring

Read more... Mendip District Council is launching a Plant for Pollinators guide, encouraging people to plan ahead and plant some spring bulbs to help hungry bees a...