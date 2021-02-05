Plans submitted for self-build house on the edge of Chewton Mendip

Posted: 05.02.21 at 12:59 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Looking towards where the house is proposed in Chewton Mendip (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning application has been submitted for a self-build house, just off the A39 on the edge of Chewton Mendip.

The application for the demolition of an existing outbuilding and the creation of a three-bedroom self-build dwellinghouse at Rose Cottage, Dumpers Lane, Chewton Mendip, has been submitted to Mendip District Council by Ian and Jo Smith and family.

The host dwelling, Rose Cottage, is the applicants' current home. Rose Cottage and some of its garden is located on the west of Dumpers Lane, with the remaining garden being located to the east of Dumpers Lane.

Dumpers Lane in effect splits the land in two. The proposed dwelling would be located on the garden area east of Dumpers Lane that is separate from the host dwelling.

The applicants say they wish to undertake this as a self-build project, seeing this as a clear route to providing a cost-effective, yet sustainable and highly energy efficient, modest family home with a better layout than their current home.

By purpose-building a home, high levels of insulation can be incorporated and energy can come from non-fossil fuel sources such as solar electricity.

The application site is located centrally in the plot of land so that it is aligned with Rose Cottage to the west and rounds off development in this location.

By locating the house in this position and leaving the remaining garden plot to the north undeveloped, the appearance when entering the village from the east down the A39 Chewton Hill will remain broadly similar to that which exists at present.

The reduction in impact provided by this approach should be reinforced by the topography of the land, which falls steeply away from Chewton Hill to the north.

The proposed dwelling will be two-storey, and will be of a traditional design, with a steep pitched roof.

This will result in a dwelling that would sit low in the landscape, in a relatively unobtrusive manner in the context of a backdrop of the hillside with larger two-storey dwellings beyond when viewed from the public access of Dumpers Lane to the south.

If approved, an electric vehicle charging point will be installed next to the parking area to enable charging for a range of electric vehicles.

The application said: "This development benefits excellent energy efficiency and sustainability credentials much to its benefit and will ensure the applicants, as well as future generations that use the building, not only benefit from a low environmental impact, but one which is cost effective to run.

"In conclusion, the proposed property will make for a highly energy efficient dwelling that integrates well with its surroundings and contributes to the area."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Elections in Wells set to go ahead according to government

Read more... The BBC has reported local elections in May are set to go ahead despite concerns they might spike another surge in Covid-19. It had widely been pre...