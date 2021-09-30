Plans revealed for new water main to be laid from Haybridge to Glastonbury

Posted: 30.09.21 at 14:28 by Tim Lethaby



The new water main will start at the junction of Henley Lane and the A371 (Photo: Google Street View)

Bristol Water has revealed plans and a route for a new five-mile main that it would like to lay between Haybridge and Glastonbury.

A planning application to Request a Screening Opinion for the installation of approximately 7.85km of new 400mm diameter water main pipeline between the A371 near Wells and Glastonbury, has been submitted by the company to Mendip District Council.

The aim of the new main is to maintain a safe water supply for Street and Glastonbury that currently comprises of a single main linking both zones and running across the Somerset Levels, with a population of approximately 30,000 people thought to be reliant on this supply.

This main has proved vulnerable to bursts, with emergency repairs proving difficult to complete due to the wet ground, risk from flooding, and environmental sensitivity.

The scope of this project is to provide a secondary source and route of supply to Windmill Hill Reservoir in Glastonbury for the purposes of maintaining a safe supply of water to Glastonbury and Street in the event that the primary main from Cheddar Treatment Works to Cooks Corner, is temporarily lost or compromised.

It is proposed to install approximately five miles of 400mm diameter reinforcement water main between Henley Hill at Haybridge and Windmill Hill Reservoir.

At Henley Hill this new main will connect to an existing 10-inch asbestos cement main. The pipe will run through primarily agricultural land, used for animal grazing or crop growing.

The topography of the land is relatively flat from Henley Hill down towards the low-lying moor areas which are prone to flooding, before rising back up to Windmill Hill Reservoir.

The proposed working strip will be approximately 20m wide to provide a safe space for trench excavation, "stringing-out" of the new pipe adjacent to the trench, and safe vehicular access and turning. This working strip will be restricted as much as possible when crossing ditches and hedgerows.

There will be three compound areas and six material storage areas along the route, with the working easement being widening where necessary to cater for this.

The works are due to commence in January 2022, with a duration of approximately 12 months, subject to construction progress.

The proposed route starts at the junction of the A371 and Henley Lane, before following the road and then heading southwards to cross the B3139 near Elm Close.

From there it will cut across and then follow Burcott Lane, before crossing fields north of Coxley to Polsham.

Then it will run parallel to the A39 to Glastonbury, where it will cross on the bypass and run up to the Avalon Estate.

The last stage sees the pipeline run up Edmond Hill to connect up with the Windmill Hill Reservoir.

