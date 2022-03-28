Plans for Trishaw service for Wells

Posted: 28.03.22 at 15:54 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

PCSO Kayleigh HALLETT joined ‘Wells Community Network’ to find out more about the ‘Trishaw for Wells/Cycling Without Age Initiative’. Picture by Mendip Community Policing.

Wells could be getting a Trishaw service.

The Trishaw is a bookable bike ride which would allow older people and those with disabilities the chance to feel the wind in their hair, and the ability to safely experience the local area and nature close-up from a slow ride on a bicycle. As well as giving them an opportunity to tell stories and reminisce with a fully qualified pilot.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Wells Community Network. The inspiration comes from Cycling Without Age, a movement started 10 years ago in Denmark which has now spread worldwide. By December 2021 there were more than 2,700 places with well over 3,700 trishaws around the world offering Cycling Without Age – and the numbers are growing. There are also more than 35,000 trained pilots who assist with these rides.

“Our vision is to give the opportunity for people who are isolated or have mobility problems to remain an active part of society and the local community,” said WCN’s Nicki Hall who is leading the project.

“And provide a chance to enjoy sharing their story in the environment where they have lived their lives. In doing so we will help to build bridges between generations and reinforce trust, respect and the social glue in our society.”

Weymouth has already successfully launched a Trishaw project, and last week some of the project volunteers brought two trishaws to the city for people to see, and even have a go.

If it goes ahead, the service will be free, so WCN is looking for new partners to help sponsor/fund this programme, as well as volunteers who might like to pilot the bike rides. For further information please email [email protected]

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Air Cadet Recruitment Evening WE'RE RECRUITING - SAVE THE DATE! 📆 On Thursday, April 7 we will be holding our next recruitment evening at our Squadron HQ, and we're l...



Event