Plans for new 5G phone mast in Wells are refused

Posted: 31.03.21 at 13:46 by Tim Lethaby



The site in Wells where the 5G phone mast was proposed (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans for the siting and appearance of a new 5G phone mast in Wells have been refused by Mendip District Council.

The application for prior approval of telecommunications development for slimline lattice tower, antennas, dishes, equipment cabinets, meter cabinet and associated ancillary development at East Somerset Yard, Wells, had been submitted by MBNL (EE UK Ltd and H3G UK Ltd).

MBNL represents the EE and Three phone networks, and the site of the proposed mast was within the coal and fuel merchants' land, opposite Premier Inn and next to the entrance to the Morrisons supermarket.

The mast would have had six antenna apertures and four dishes, and would have been 20 metres high with seven equipment cabinets at the base.

It was requested due to the decommissioning of a phone mast at the Cold Store site in Wells, where the landlord has said they want the mast and all related equipment removed.

Therefore, this mast was wanted by EE and Three to help maintain their mobile phone signal coverage in the city.

They also planned to make sure the mast is future-proof and said in the application that it would also provide next generation 5G coverage when it is rolled out in the area.

In refusing the application, the planning officer's report said: "Government policy, as set out in the National Planning Policy Framework, strongly supports the provision of advanced, high quality and reliable telecommunications infrastructure, seen as essential for sustainable economic growth and for enhanced provision of local community facilities and services.

"The anticipated improvements in coverage, benefitting networks, including 5G and full fibre broadband, weigh strongly in favour of the proposals.

"However, the proposed mast at a height of 20m would be far greater in height and scale than any of the surrounding trees and lampposts, etc, creating an alien feature that would be out of keeping and at odds with the surrounding area, on a site and within an area that has a high degree of public visibility.

"In summary, the proposed mast would have a level of prominence within the wider street scene that would be harmful through an out of keeping appearance and scale that is not appropriate for the location."

Certain forms of telecommunication development, including mobile telephone masts, are known as "permitted development" and subject to prior approval from the local planning authority, rather than a full planning application.

The prior approval procedure means that before beginning the development the developer must apply to the authority for a determination as to whether the prior approval of the authority will be required as to the siting and appearance of the development.

The local planning authority has 56 days in which to let the mast operators know of its decision on whether prior approval is required for siting and appearance, and to let the operator know of its decision to allow or refuse approval.

In this case it has been refused, but by being classed as permitted development, the applicant can alter the plans in terms of appearance of the mast or where it might be sited, and apply for prior approval again.

Other planning decisions in the Wells area that have been made this week by Mendip District Council include:

Erection of single-storey dwelling with wheelchair access on land north of 30 Wells Road, Wookey Hole, by Mr and Mrs Robert and Linda Weare has been refused.

Application to vary conditions 2 (Use Class) and 3 (Opening Hours) of planning approval 085033/013 (change of use of barn to caravan repair workshop) at Marchants Hill Farm, Marchants Hill, Gurney Slade, by Mr G Perry has been withdrawn.

Erection of single-storey extension to the south elevation at Court Barn, Back Lane, Litton, by Mr and Mrs S Moss has been approved.

Partial demolition of an existing garage and erection of two-storey side extension at 22 Kings Castle Road, Wells, by Mr Toby Plenty has been approved.

Erection of a single-storey rear extension at 13 Wookey Hole Road, Wells, by Helen Kelleher has been approved.

Erection of a sculpture at Wells Fire Station, Burcott Road, Wells, by Avon and Somerset Constabulary has been approved.

Prior approval for a proposed change of use of agricultural building to a dwellinghouse (Class C3) on land at West Lane, Croscombe, by Mr Andrew Wyatt has been given.

