Plans for four new homes behind the Mermaid Inn in Wells are given approval

Posted: 08.07.20 at 15:30 by Tim Lethaby



The homes will be built behind the Mermaid Inn, Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans to build four homes behind the Mermaid Inn, Wells, have been given the green light by Mendip District Council.

The planning application for the building of four two-bedroom dwellings at 1-2 The Mermaid Inn, Tucker Street, Wells, was made by Sam James.

A plan for four two-bedroom duplex dwellings on the site was turned down in November last year, but this new application sought to overcome the reasons for refusal by making one of the homes manager's accommodation for the pub, with the three other homes being for the open market.

A ventilation system was also included in the latest application meaning that all the homes would have sufficient ventilation without the need to open windows and therefore would not suffer from any possible excess noise nearby.

The new homes will be built alongside each other in a terrace, and will be one-and-a-half storeys in height, with the first floor located in the roof.

The pub outbuildings currently on the site will be demolished, and there will be six car parking spaces provided for the residents of the new homes.

A number of objections were submitted against the plans, suggesting a loss of amenity due to loss of privacy and noise from the proposed dwellings, an impact of trees and an impact on wildlife.

However, a letter of support was also received that supported the idea of two-bedroom homes that were more affordable for local people.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been received this week by Mendip District Council include:

Erection of a permanent agricultural worker's dwelling on land adjacent to the dairy unit and farm buildings at Vale Hollow Farm, West Harptree Road, Priddy, has been applied for by Mr Dean Sparkes.

Erection of cricket training nets and associated works at Wells Cricket Club, School Lane, South Horrington, is wanted by Ms Rachel Richards.

Erection of 2m high fence at boundary of property at 37 St Cuthbert Avenue, Wells, has been applied for by Mr Mark Alway.

Change of use from agricultural to mixed use (B1 Business and C3 Residential) and erection of Live Work unit at Beechbarrow Farm, Hillgrove, near Wells, is wanted by Peter McCann.

Demolition of existing dwelling and garage, erection of two dwellings with garages and off road parking, and improvements to existing highway access at Four Hands, Village Lane, West Horrington, has been applied for by Mr Tom Beasley.

Replacement of existing window with a door at 2 Anseres Place, Wells, is wanted by Mr Barry Frapwell.

Single storey rear extension, extend decking area with disabled ramp at 9 Hooper Avenue, Wells, has been applied for by Mr and Mrs R Free.

Barn conversion to studio office with enhanced access and landscaping at Clapton Farm, Clapton Road, Clapton, is wanted by Mrs Lindsey Smedley.

Approval of details reserved by condition 3 (Joinery Details) on planning consent 2020/0828/HSE at 2 Chamberlain Street, Wells, has been applied for by Mr Simon Armstrong.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Change of use from agriculture to residential and erection of a dwelling house (additional drainage information received 02.06.20) at Beechbarrow Farm, Hillgrove, near Wells, by Peter McCann has been refused.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 61 Bath Road, Wells, by Mr Stephen Pledger has been approved.

Re-submission of 2019/3030/HSE - erection of an outside store shed at Oak View, Roughmoor Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Oliver Barnard has been approved.

Proposed conversion of existing outbuilding currently used for storage into bedroom with en-suite at 17 Balch Road, Wells, by Mr Ian Friend has been approved.

Application to remove condition 2 (holiday occupancy restriction) of planning approval 100239/003 for the conversion of barns to form three-bedroom holiday let at Barrow Farm Holiday Let, Barrow Lane, North Wootton, by Mr N White has been approved.

Application for a certificate of lawful existing development for a dwellinghouse (use Class C3) at Two Oaks, Underhill Lane, Ston Easton, by Mr and Mrs Leggett has been refused.

Single storey lean to extension at 42 Hawkers Lane, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Hathway has been approved.