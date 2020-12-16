Planning appeal over lack of a decision on proposal for 32 homes in Chilcompton is dismissed

Posted: 16.12.20 at 12:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Looking towards the area in Chilcompton where the homes are proposed (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning appeal over the lack of a decision by Mendip District Council regarding a proposal for 32 homes to be built in Chilcompton, has been dismissed.

The appeal regarding an application for outline planning permission (all matters reserved) for the building of a residential development, new highway access, ancillary buildings and associated works on land north of White Hayes Cottage, The Street, Chilcompton, was lodged by Mr Thorner.

He lodged the appeal against the failure of the council to determine the planning application, that was submitted on February 17, by its target date of May 18.

There was a provision of 30 per cent affordable housing, comprising in this case 10 affordable homes.

In 2013, an outline planning application for homes on the site was refused, as was a subsequent application in 2015, and now this latest appeal has been dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Conversion of outbuilding into two self-contained holiday lets at Pear Tree Farm, Wells Road, Yarley, is wanted by Katherine Mount.

Change of use and extension to outbuildings to provide additional habitable accommodation and garaging ancillary to the existing dwelling at The Stables, Manor Farm, Wells Road, Henton, has been applied for by Mr James Thomas.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area (T1) cherry - fell at Green Bank, Stoke Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, are wanted by Mrs Pang Adams.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Erection of an agricultural building on land at Pelting Drove, Priddy, by Mr J Jones has been refused.

Single storey rear extension and internal alterations to existing Grade 2 listed dwelling at 5 Harpers Almshouses, 28 Chamberlain Street, Wells, by Coxley Developments Ltd have been approved.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 9 Rowdens Road, Wells, by Mr and Mrs A Hill has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2020/0155/HSE to reduce the window size from 4.2m to 3.4m on the west elevation (this will comprise two opening doors of 1m and two adjacent panels of 0.7m) and the addition of a circular window to the east elevation which will be above 1.7m at 58 Bath Road, Wells, by Ms Dawn O’Shea has been approved.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 20 Bishopslea Close, Wells, by Mr and Mrs T Jarrett has been approved.

Erection of two storey side extension to existing dwelling at The Little Manor, Nevilles Batch, Binegar, by Mr and Mrs Gregory has been withdrawn.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 7 (materials) on planning consent 2014/1522/OTS on land at Haybridge Hill, Haybridge, by Miss Laily Richards has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (flood warning evacuation plan) on planning consent 2020/1209/FUL at the Sheppey Inn, Lower Godney, by Mr Mark Hey has been approved.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Joinery Details), 4 (Materials - Schedule and Samples), 5 (Materials - Render Sample), 6 (Sample Tiles - Roofing) and 8 (Materials - Schedule of Repair), on listed building consent 2019/2718/LBC at 26 Chamberlain Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Powell has been given.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (walling and roofing), on planning consent 2019/2958/REM at The Portway, Turners Court Lane, Binegar, by Mr D Harris and Miss S Jonas has been approved.